Apple iPhone 8 rumours: 3D scanning for face recognition, no Touch ID and more

Apple iPhone 8 rumours, leaks: Reports have indicated that a 3D sensor module will be part of the iPhone 8 series. Apple iPhone 8 rumours, leaks: Reports have indicated that a 3D sensor module will be part of the iPhone 8 series.

Apple iPhone 8 is supposed to launch this September, along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Now reports have indicated that a 3D sensor module will be part of the iPhone 8 series, and will allow for the smartphone to be unlocked via face recognition. Reports also claim the Touch ID under the OLED display might not take place given Apple is struggling to get accurate results with the same. Here’s a quick look at everything we know about the Apple iPhone 8 based on the latest leaks.

Apple iPhone 8 3D scanning module for face recognition

Earlier today we saw a report by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that Apple won’t be adding the fingerprint scanner under the display. The report also said Apple will introduce a 3D face scanner in the upcoming iPhone 8. Meanwhile Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple is testing a similar feature to unlock the iPhone 8 with facial recognition.

According to the Bloomberg report, which is based on sources familiar with the upcoming product, Apple has been testing this system on the upcoming iPhone, and it is “powered by a new 3D sensor.” The company is looking at iris scanning for unlocking the smartphone as well. The Bloomberg report notes the sensor can work even if the device “is laying flat on a table, rather than just close up to the face,” and the idea with this is to replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Apple iPhone 8 No Touch ID

It looks like iPhone 8 could see the end of the Touch ID. Now earlier reports have claimed iPhone 8 would not see the end of the fingerprint scanner, and that Apple had perfected the technology for embedding the scanner under the display. However, Ming Chi-Kuo’s predictions claim this might not happen. In his report, he has said the fingerprint scanner won’t be embedded inside the display as it requires a newer, improved form of technology for the display, and given the accuracy is not assured, Apple might give this a miss.

Read more: Apple iPhone 8: Glass back, bezelless display, new Functional Area, and more

This is in contrast with earlier reports and leaks, which have indicated Apple will be adding the fingerprint scanner under the display. Apple iPhone 8 will sport an OLED bezel-less display, and the home button will be removed, according to most reports. This new display means there’s no space for the fingerprint scanner on the front. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ also got rid of the fingerprint scanner on the front, and instead placed it at the back of the smartphone.

Some reports have claimed Apple iPhone 8 will have a hefty price tag, starting at $1000. (Source: File photo) Some reports have claimed Apple iPhone 8 will have a hefty price tag, starting at $1000. (Source: File photo)

Apple iPhone 8 Design, OLED display

Apple iPhone 8 will sports a glass casing, though the iPhone 7s series will likely stick with the aluminium design. According to the Bloomberg report, “Apple is also testing a new glass casing, steel edges, and a larger display that fits into a smaller overall body.” The report also says the steel frame is so thin that the front and back glass “looks continuous,” and Apple will add an edge-to-edge display.

Also read: Apple is testing 3D face scanning for unlocking iPhone 8

The latest report from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo confirms three screen sizes: 5.8-inches, 4.7-inches and 5.5-inches. The 5.8-inch iPhone will have a bezel-less OLED display. Kuo also says this phone will have the highest screen-to-body ratio seen on any smartphone, ever. However, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s Plus will continue with the LCD display.

Apple iPhone 8 processor, specifications

According to the Bloomberg report, iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus phones will have 10 nn chipset design, just like we’ve seen on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors. Kuo’s report has indicated 2GB RAM on the standard iPhone 7s, while the iPhone 7s Plus will have 3GB RAM. He also says that 64GB and 256GB will be the new storage options on the 2017 iPhones, suggesting the 32GB version of the iPhone could be done away with entirely.

Another prediction is the Lightning Port will continue for charging, though some fast-charging option could be included. Apple is also likely to include wireless charging on its upcoming smartphones, and improve the water-resistance feature.

Apple iPhone 8 launch data, price and availability

Some reports have claimed Apple iPhone 8 will have a hefty price tag, starting at $1000. This increased cost could be due to the OLED display. Another report from UBS has claimed the iPhone 8 will start at $870 for the base variant, and go up all the way to $1070 for the highest storage option.

Bloomberg adds the regular version of the iPhone will be available on sale early, but the OLED version could only hit the stores later. Apple iPhone 8 with OLED display is expected to have a limited supply after launch, thanks to the display. Apple has apparently placed orders for 80-85 million shipments of the 2017 iPhones, and given this is the 10th anniversary iPhone, the demand is expected to be high for this smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd