Apple iPhone 8: Resizable home button, facial recognition to support Apple Pay and more

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled soon. Ahead of the launch, we’ve seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming device. Now, new details of Apple’s next-generation iPhone have surfaced online, specifically about the home button and facial recognition via 3D front camera. Thanks to company’s HomePod firmware that was revealed last month, developers have discovered new codes confirming Apple Pay support via facial recognition, and more.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith put out a tweet claiming home button in iPhone 8 will be resizable, while tab bars will be extended under it. He further reveals and indicator can be hidden, and there won’t be API to change colour of the home button. He also put out a mock-up image of what the home button in iPhone 8 could look like.

Separately, another developer Guilherme Rambo said that Pearl ID (which is Apple’s codename for facial recognition technology) will support Apple Pay and third-party apps can use the facial recognition system as well. It will allow users to add multiple faces.

Finally, YouTuber Danny Winget posted a video with mock-ups of iPhone 8 in three colour variants – Black, Silver, and the new Copper Gold. The design of the upcoming iPhone is pretty much in-line with that talked about in the past. Apple iPhone 8 will sport a glass back and a bezel-less display, with a small strip on top to hold front camera lens as well as sensors. What’s interesting is the new Copper Gold colour option, which definitely look different from colour version that Apple has offered previously.

We know some facts re iPhone 8 home button area: • it resizes

• indicator can be hidden

• no API to change color

• tab bars extend under it — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

About Pearl ID: 1 – The software definitely supports it for payments

2 – 3rd party apps can use it

3 – You can add multiple faces pic.twitter.com/aUotHwD64f — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 9, 2017

Apple iPhone 8 Copper Gold is seen to be having thin white bezels on the front, something which is expected to be removed in the final production unit. The phone has a shiny metal frame running along the edges and a glass back in copper gold colour.

Rambo had earlier found references to ‘TLAttentionAwarnessObserver’ in the HomePod compiled source code, which suggest that iPhone 8 will automatically mute notifications when user is looking at the display. According to TechCrunch, iPhone 8 will likely have two front-facing cameras and an infrared sensor to help track the face using the facial recognition technology.

Along with iPhone 8, Apple will be unveiling iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as well, though the devices will sport a LCD screen. Apple iPhone 7S and 7S Plus are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and both the phones are said to come with support for wireless charging similar to that expected for iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 will also be one of the expensive devices to launch in the market, according to reports. It could start at $1000 pricing, thanks to OLED display component, which is much more expensive. KGI securities chief Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest research note reveals that the iPhone 8 will be announced in September alongside the two other phones.

