Apple iPhone 8 renders running iOS 11 leaked

Apple iPhone 8 renders reveal new iOS 11 features including Control Center, redesigned Apple Music tab, Lock Screen, and iMessage integration with Apple Pay. Apple iPhone 8 renders reveal new iOS 11 features including Control Center, redesigned Apple Music tab, Lock Screen, and iMessage integration with Apple Pay.

Apple iPhone 8 is months away from launch, but leaks surrounding the smartphone show no signs of stopping. The latest one comes from iDrop News that has put out rendered images of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 running iOS 11.

Apple iPhone 8 renders reveal new Control Center, redesigned Apple Music tab, Lock Screen, and iMessage integration with Apple Pay, and more apps. iOS 11, which is scheduled to release this fall, was showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose.

Further, iPhone 8’s front panel has been leaked as well, revealing a glass back, end-to-end bezelless display, and absence of home button. The latest report reiterates previous rumours that iPhone 8 will have an embedded fingerprint scanner. It points out that iPhone 8 will have a large circular charging pad inside of it (earlier leaked in schematics) to support wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 8 will have vertical dual rear camera setup, unlike iPhone 7 Plus which had the setup horizontally. What’s interesting is that the flash could be placed between the dual camera lens. This kind of a setup is supposed to help with 3D as well as Augmented Reality (AR) features.

iPhone 8 could have laser and infrared sensor on the front, along with camera that will consists of three modules that enable 3D sensing capabilities. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 8 will come with a ‘revolutionary’ front camera.

At WWDC 2017, Apple announced a new ARKit for developers to create new augmented reality (AR) experiences for iPhone and iPad, using built-in camera, processors and motion sensors in iOS devices.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to sport an edge-to-edge display with a 5.1-inch screen. It is said to be a complete redesign, with a curved glass back, wireless charging support. According to reports, the new iPhone could cost more than $1000 (or approx Rs. 64,296).

Apple is expected to announce iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus as well along with iPhone 8. iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd