Apple iPhone 8 won’t have fingerprint scanner under display, predicts KGI analyst

Apple iPhone 8 has been the subject of many rumours and leaks, and now well-known Apple analyst KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo has put out his 10 predictions for the upcoming iPhone series for 2017. Interestingly, Kuo’s report, which has been carried by Street Insider, predicts the iPhone 8 won’t have a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. The reason is that this kind of technology still has some challenges, and requires “a more complex panel and pixel design” for the OLED, according to Kuo.

This is in contrast to other reports, which claim Apple has found a solution for embedding the fingerprint scanner under the display. According to Kuo’s predictions, Apple will have three iPhone designs: 5.2-inch or 5.8-inch which will depend on whether a bezel-less OLED is used, while the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch version will have an LCD display. This is not really new, and reports have indicated that Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 is what will be revealed by the company.

Kuo’s prediction also claims the OLED iPhone will have “the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone currently available worldwide,” which is something new, and there will be no home button on the front. This has been reported in the past as well, though the question remains on how Apple will embed the fingerprint scanner.

The report notes, “As the new OLED iPhone won’t support under-display fingerprint recognition, we now do not expect production ramp-up will be delayed again.” He’s also said Apple will introduce 3D sensing for face recognition in the iPhone 8, and we would also see an improved selfie camera.

Kuo is also predicting that the 32GB model could be gone, and Apple will make 64GB and 256GB storage as the options. While the Lightning Port will stay, the analyst says an “embedded USB-C power delivery” could also be there. Earlier reports had claimed Apple will ditch the Lightning Port for Type-C USB, but it doesn’t look like this is happening.

The analyst is predicting a September launch of iPhone 2017 series, though the OLED version will see a constrained supply and high demand. Like most analysts, Kuo is predicting massive volume for the iPhone 2017 series with 80-85 million units shipments. Most analysts have said the iPhone 8 will revive sales for Apple, and could boost their revenue in 2017-2018.

The predictions by Kuo reveal some new aspects about the iPhone 8. Earlier a group called Foxconn Insiders had leaked some key details about Apple’s 2017 upcoming production lineup, including the iPhone 8. According to Foxconn Insiders, the facial recognition feature is a given on the iPhone along with wireless charging. The group also said Apple has been testing iPhone models with fingerprint scanner under the display, and while it didn’t have such good results, there’s a chance this will continue on the iPhone. The report also said iPhone X, also known as the iPhone 8, production has been delayed.

Based on Kuo’s latest report, it looks like the new OLED display is what going to be one of the biggest changes to the iPhone, and also the reason for a possible delay. Another report indicated Samsung is going to build one of the biggest OLED plants in the world, thanks to Apple’s demand.

