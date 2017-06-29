Apple iPhone 8: New charging sound file in iOS 11 hints at wireless charging

A new charging sound file has been spotted in iOS 11, leading to speculations that it will be implemented when iPhone 8 launches with wireless charging technology. (Source: MAKS+/YouTube) A new charging sound file has been spotted in iOS 11, leading to speculations that it will be implemented when iPhone 8 launches with wireless charging technology. (Source: MAKS+/YouTube)

A new charging sound file has been spotted in iOS 11, leading to speculations that it will be implemented when iPhone 8 launches with wireless charging technology. In a 7-second YouTube video posted by MAKS+ (spotted by MacRumors), reveal how the new sound file called ‘engage_power.caf’ is different from the existing ‘connect_power.caf’ sound. Currently, iPhone uses ‘connect_power.caf’ sound file to alert users when the device is plugged in for charging.

“While both the name of the file and the sound seem to indicate that it is related to some kind of charging purpose, there’s no way to confirm why the sound has been added, so this is all pure speculation at this point,” reported MacRumors.

Wireless charging technology is one of the most anticipated features for iPhone 8. The year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones (first iPhone was released on June 29, 2007), and the upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a radical design change. Reports have claimed that Apple iPhone 8 will come with a large circular pad inside of it to facilitate wireless charging.

Just like Apple Watch, iPhone 8 will use inductive wireless charging technology and charging pad. The Cupertino-technology giant was previously said to be working to use long-range wireless charging technology. However, the report suggests that long-range wireless charging “may not be advanced enough to be used in the iPhone.”

According to report in Forbes.com, Apple will share separate wireless chargers made by Luxshare, the Chinese company behind the inductive charging in the Apple Watch. The iPhone-maker recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which pretty much points to the fact that iPhone 8 will sport wireless charging feature.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to come with a glass design, along with reduced bezels on the side. iPhone is supposed to feature a 5.8-inch display, and Touch ID will be embedded into display. Apple iPhone 8 will get the dual-curved OLED display, and there will be no home button on the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Apple is said to launch iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus as well along side iPhone 8. The two smartphones are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be getting the wireless charging feature as well. They will come with water and dust resistance.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd