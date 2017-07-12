Apple iPhone 8 might have issues with wireless charging, 3D face recognition: Report

Apple has been working hard to fix software bugs affecting its iPhone 8, according to a report from Fast Company. Apple has been working hard to fix software bugs affecting its iPhone 8, according to a report from Fast Company.

Apple has been working hard to fix software bugs affecting its iPhone 8, according to a report from Fast Company. The report claims Apple has unable to solve the software issues, which means, the tenth anniversary iPhone could be launched without major features. There’s a “sense of panic in the air” among Apple’s team of engineers and designers, the report said

Fast Company says one of the features that might be delayed is wireless charging. Apple is said to be planning to add the inductive wireless charging into the iPhone 8, but rumours repeatably said that it will be enabled through a separate charger sold at an additional cost. The report corroborates claims from blogger John Gruber who also believes that Apple may not ship with inductive wireless charger until the end of this year along side an iOS 11.1 update.

Additionally, Apple is struggling with the 3D sensor expected to be embedded into the front-facing camera, which is said to enable facial recognition system that could eventually replace Touch ID. The issue is specific to software related, Fast Company claims.

While reports claims Apple might ditch Touch ID entirely from the iPhone 8, Fast Company explains that it’s “plausible” that the company is still trying to decide where the Touch ID will be located. Fast Company’s sources believes Apple could add Touch ID under the display. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves recently claimed that Apple is struggling with iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor.

I’ve heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). http://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

Several reports in the past have claimed that Apple has been battling with a number of issues which might delay the top-end iPhone model beyond the estimated September timeframe. The iPhone 8 is said to be completely redesigned with an all-new design with an OLED screen that covers the entire face of the iPhone. It is expected to cost upwards of $1200 (or approx Rs. 77, 418). Apple iPhone 8 will be sold along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus later this fall.

