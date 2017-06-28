Apple iPhone 8 might be hard to find at launch, OLED supply issues to blame: Report

iPhone 8 may be limited at launch when it goes on sale in September, according to a new report. iPhone 8 may be limited at launch when it goes on sale in September, according to a new report.

The iPhone 8 may be limited at launch when it goes on sale in September, according to a new report.Citing sources close to the matter, Digitimes’ report says Apple will only able to ship 3-4 million units of the iPhone 8.

The report states that Samsung Display, which is the lead manufacture of OLED panels, can’t cope with the excessive demand for the anniversary iPhone. So when the device launches in September, the supply will be extremely tight. This means a few consumers will be able to buy the iPhone 8.

Apple originally placed an order of 60 million OLED panels from Samsung Display for the iPhone 8. Now it seems that Samsung Display is having difficulties in producing OLED panels in large numbers. According to The Korean Herald report, Samsung will supply 80 per cent of the display panels for Apple’s upcoming smartphone.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that the iPhone 8 will be available in limited quantities. In March, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Christopher Hemmelgarn, Thomas O’Malley, and Jerry Zhang had hinted that the iPhone 8 would be available in limited quantities after the September launch, with majority of stock expected by the fourth quarter.

Apple has been rumored for months to be working on three new iPhone models this year. Two of those handsets – believed to be the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus – are expected to minor upgrades over their predecessors. The third phone, which according to rumours could be called the iPhone 8, is expected to come with incremental upgrades, including an all-new design. Apple is also said to be add an in-screen fingerprint scanner into the phone’s display and a front-facing camera with 3D capabilities.

Apple hasn’t confirmed it is working on the iPhone 8, but reports continue to hint at the existence of the device. The iPhone 8 is going to be a huge upgrade over its predecessors, and we should know everything about the phone later this year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd