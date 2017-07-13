Apple iPhone 8 might be delayed by 3 weeks or more, says new report

The iPhone 8 might be delayed by three weeks or more, claims a new report. The iPhone 8 might be delayed by three weeks or more, claims a new report.

The iPhone 8 might be delayed by three weeks or more, claims a new report. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the latest financial firm to predict that Apple’s tenth anniversary iPhone might not be ready before its release date.

As noted by CNBC, Bank of America analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale released a report claiming that the iPhone 8 will ship 3 to 4 weeks later than anticipated. The analysts cites technical issues plaguing both Apple and its suppliers for the delay in the iPhone 8.

The Bank of America analysts corroborate a recent report from Fast Company, which said that the 3D facial recognition sensors and wireless charging have become a “sense of panic in the air” among Apple’s team of engineers and designers. Evidently, Apple might ship the hardware with wireless charging and the front-facing 3D camera disabled due to software issues. Last week, blogger John Gruber made similar claims on Twitter, saying Apple’s wireless charging solution might not get ready in time for the iPhone 8 launch. In fact a handful of reports claim that Apple is facing several issues with the iPhone 8.

As a result of the delay, Bank of America is apparently cutting expectations for Apple’s September quarter by 11 million and the December quarter by 6 million. “For fiscal year 2017, the analysts expect 11 million fewer shipments for 2017, down to 208.1 million,” the report reads.

The new iPhone is expected to be the most radical redesign ever, and it will include an OLED screen that stretches all the way over the front of the device. The next-generation iPhone is expected to be revealed at a press event in September. Some reports have suggested however that the company could also reveal the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at its fall press event, but not make the iPhone 8 available until sometime after the launch. iPhone 8 is reportedly going to cost upwards of $1200 ( or approx Rs 77,418).

