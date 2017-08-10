Apple iPhone 8 might able to detect your face and automatically silence notifications: Report

Apple iPhone 8 will the ability to automatically silence notifications when you are looking at it. Apple iPhone 8 will the ability to automatically silence notifications when you are looking at it.

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 8 with a 3D sensor in the front that would enable users to unlock the phone via facial recognition. Now a new rumour suggests that the same 3D sensor can be used for a number of multiple functions, including the ability to automatically silence notifications when you are looking at it.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has discovered a new code hidden inside the HomePod firmware, which seems to suggest that the iPhone will automatically mute notifications when you are looking at the display. The developer claims he found references to ‘TLAttentionAwarnessObserver’ in the HomePod compiled source code. As 9to5Mac notes, not every feature will be included in the iPhone 8, but at least, Apple is working on a feature which will allow users to mute notifications when they are looking at the phone.

At the same time, TechCrunch speculates that the iPhone 8 will likely to have two front-facing cameras and an infrared sensor to help track the face using the facial recognition technology. With a 3D facial recognition sensor you can unlock the phone, removing the need for a password or even the TouchID fingerprint scanner.

Several key details of the iPhone 8 have been leaked through a developer code ever since Apple released firmware for the HomePod speaker, a device not due to launch until December. The code revealed that Apple will replace the TouchID fingerprint scanner and home button with a bezel-less design, while a FaceID infrared scanner will unlock the device via facial recognition. Previous reports in the past have suggested that Apple has not added an under-display TouchID as was initially speculated for the device.

What @jsnell talked about on the last @_upgradefm is true: the iPhone will suppress notification sounds if you’re looking at it pic.twitter.com/eFzKUfZYDx — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 8, 2017

The iPhone 8 will be launched at the same time as other iPhones. In addition, all three iPhones will be made available in three colour options. The information comes from KGI securities chief Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo’s latest research note, the iPhone 8 will be announced in September alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The OLED-equipped iPhone 8 is expected to be in short supply throughout the year, though.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd