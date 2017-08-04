Apple iPhone 8 may support 4K video recording at 60 fps on both front and rear cameras: Report

Apple iPhone 8’s camera could get a major upgrade on both the front and back. Apple iPhone 8’s camera could get a major upgrade on both the front and back.

Apple iPhone 8’s camera could get a major upgrade on both the front and back. The information has been found in Apple’s HomePod firmware. Portuguese site iHelp has found a code that indicates iPhone 8 will be capable to shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second with both the front and back cameras.

The code shows a device with support for 4K video at 60fps along with identifiers “back” and “front”, strongly suggesting that both the cameras will support ultra high-definition video recording. This would be a big improvement on the camera front. At this point, the iPhone 7 Plus can shoot 4K videos, but only at 30 frames per second. Meanwhile, the front camera is limited to 1080p. The code also mentions support for the HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) type file, which can store content in much smaller size.

If true, Apple could enhance camera experience on the iPhone 8. In fact this should be seen as the next big step, especially with the rear camera. Apple is already rumoured to include augmented reality features in the iPhone 8, and 60 fps support will only improve the experience.

Separately, iPhone 8 also come with a new ‘SmartCam’ scene feature, that will adjust the settings of camera based on a detected scene. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo found the code in the leaked HomePod firmware.

Apple’s iPhone 8 is the most awaited smartphone to hit the markets this year. Despite media reports suggest that the next iPhone has been delayed, it looks like Apple will release the flagship smartphone in September. During the company’s Q3 earning callings earlier this week, CEO Tim Cook appeared to debunk those speculations. Apple expects the revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion for the final quarter, meaning the iPhone 8 won’t get delayed.

Apple could come with a variant of the iPhone 8 costing over $1000 ( or approx Rs 64,300) and is expected to replace fingerprints with a 3D face scanner. Last week, it accidentally revealed the iPhone 8’s ‘FaceID’ unlocking functionality. The code was spotted in Apple’s own HomePod firmware.

The iPhone 8 is expected to feature the new vertical dual-cameras system. The world’s most valuable tech company is also said to launch the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus with dual cameras, along side the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s. The latter model will continue to feature a single lens camera.

