Apple iPhone 8 may have a USB Type-C port instead of Lightning connector: Report

Apple is expected to ditch the Lightning connector from the next-generation iPhone, believed to be the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. A report in the Wall Street Journal suggests Apple is getting rid of the Lightning connector in favour of the USB Type-C port.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, people familiar with Apple plan says, the next iPhone will feature “a USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector”.

Apple has favoured it own preparatory charging standard from the very beginning, first using a 30-pin connector and later adopted the Lightning port way back in September 2012 when it launched the iPhone 5, and since then it has become the standard for all iOS devices. Apple’s competitors, over the past few years, began to use mini-USB and eventually adopted microUSB before fully supporting the standard USB Type-C port for most smartphones. A USB Type-C port is rumoured to make it to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 as well.

The shift would be an odd one for Apple, as the company has continued to introduce new accessories with the existing preparatory connector. The Cupertino tech giant is putting a lot of efforts to make its new accessories popular, including AirPods, Apple Pencil and BeatsX headphones. Switching to a new standard would only invite criticism and angst from its core user base, who spend a lot of money on the accessories.

However, the report doesn’t state that the USB-C port on the phone itself, which means Apple could be planning to change the connector on its power adapters. There’s a possibility that Apple replaces the current USB-A connector on the end of the iPhone Lightning cable with USB-C. This would allow the company to bundle USB-C to Lightning cables with next-generation iPhones. With that move, a user who bought the iPhone 8 will be able to charge the phone by plugging it into a MacBook with USB-C ports.

The iPhone 8 is expected to cost north of $1,000 (or approx Rs 67,000) and it will drop the traditional home button, and replace it with a touch-enabled area near the bottom of the screen. Apparently, the device will feature a curved screen, just like the Galaxy S7edge. The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will retain the standard LCD displays.

