Apple ‘iPhone 8’ mass production on schedule, likely to go on sale in October: Report

It seems that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 isn’t delayed. ( Image of the iPhone 7 Plus for representation) It seems that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 isn’t delayed. ( Image of the iPhone 7 Plus for representation)

Apple will begin selling the new iPhone models in October, following a September unveiling. According to a report from the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) ( via Digitimes), there will no delay for the launch of the next-generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s.

Both Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, have reportedly managed to improve to the yield rates of SLP (substrate-like PCB) products which will allow for volume production of materials in June. Meanwhile, iPhone suppliers Foxconn, Winstron and Pegatron have already started the recruitment and training process of new workers in China before the mass production of the new iPhone.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8: Touch ID will be at the back, claims new leak

There have been reports in the past that claimed that Apple’s next iPhone could be delayed citing “production difficulties”. Bloomberg reported in April that the iPhone could be delayed ” one or two months” due to manufacturing issues. Japanese site Mac Otakara earlier this year suggested the OLED iPhone 8 would launch “very much” behind the LCD models. Similarly, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will release the iPhone 8 in September, but the device will face “several supply shortages” for sometime. Similar delayed production claims have been made by analysts from Barclays, and Brian White.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 schematics reveal bezel-less front and rear TouchID

Apple is expected to announce all three iPhones in the fall. Both iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s will be upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, will sport an edge-to-edge display with a 5.1-inch screen. It is said to be a complete redesign, with a curved glass back, wireless charging support and some reports claim the “tenth anniversary” iPhone to cost upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs. 64,296).

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd