Apple iPhone 8 leaked: New schematics, size compared with Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+

Apple iPhone 8 leaked design in between Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (Image credit: iDrop News) Apple iPhone 8 leaked design in between Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (Image credit: iDrop News)

The most anticipated Apple iPhone 8 is up in leaks every single day. Apple’s tenth anniversary smartphone is expected to come with a radical redesign and that includes edge-to-edge display, leaving no room for Touch ID. Most rumours say that the TouchID will be integrated underneath the display itself, means an infrared sensor will read the fingerprint when you’ll

The two interesting leaks for the iPhone 8 today include new schematics from SlashLeaks and alleged render images comparing size of iPhone 8 against Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ from iDrop News.

First up, leaked schematics via SlashLeaks reveals the front and back design of the iPhone 8. As seen from the images, the front of iPhone 8 will be an edge-to-edge display design without the signature iPhone home button, somthing similar to Samsung Galaxy S8, although with a flat screen and not curved. The back according to schematic will featue a vertical dual camera setup. It also shows a tiny circular area, which is claimed to be the space left to include Apple logo and not fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is suggested to get integrated undneath the display at the front.

Even the Economic Daily News (EDN) report from last week also noted that Apple apparently has overcome the hurdle of Touch ID placement on iPhone 8. It will now be embed into the display of iPhone 8.

About the comparsion renders of iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8, iDrop News notes that these are based on anonymous “factory workers with intimate knowledge”. The iPhone 8 compared with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is suggested to be a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone with dimensions 143.59×70.94×7.57mm, and as it stands against the two Galaxy smartphones, it still appers smaller than the two. As per Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ dimensions, these measure 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm and 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm respectively. IDrop also posted an image of the iPhone 8 comparing it to Apple’s existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd