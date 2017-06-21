Apple iPhone 8 is not here, but its cases are and they confirm a big display

MobileFun has put out 10 different iPhone 8 cases on its site including snap-on crystal clear cover, carbon fibre jet black cover, tempered glass screen protector, as well as black and red iPhone cases. MobileFun has put out 10 different iPhone 8 cases on its site including snap-on crystal clear cover, carbon fibre jet black cover, tempered glass screen protector, as well as black and red iPhone cases.

Apple iPhone 8 may be months away from launch, but protective cases for the smartphone are already up for pre-order in the US. MobileFun has put out 10 different iPhone 8 cases on its site including snap-on crystal clear cover, carbon fibre jet black cover, tempered glass screen protector, as well as black and red iPhone cases. Price starts at $10.99 and goes up to $26.49. They have been manufactured by Olixar.

Apple iPhone 8 case pretty much reveals the kind of design the upcoming flagship smartphone will sport. The leak also corroborates previous reports claiming iPhone 8 will have vertical dual rear cameras and no home button. The LED flash will be tucked in between two rear camera lenses. Apple logo will be in center of back cover.

On the front, iPhone 8 is expected to have laser and infrared sensor, along with camera that will consist of three modules that enable 3D sensing capabilities. The iPhone 8 cases reveal a strip on top front of the device, where the selfie camera lens and infrared sensors will reportedly be placed.

iPhone 8 is Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone, and the smartphone is expected to feature an all-new design. Apple iPhone 8 will have an edge-to-edge bezelless 5.8-inch OLED display. It will sport a curved glass back, and fingerprint scanner will be embedded into the display. Further, the upcoming flagship device is said to have a large circular pad inside of it to support wireless charging. According to reports, iPhone 8 could cost more than $1000 (or approx Rs. 64,296).

Along side iPhone 8, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as well. The smartphones are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone 7S series will get the wireless charging support like the iPhone 8 along with waterproof features, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

