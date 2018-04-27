Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED now available for sale in India

Apple iPhone 8 RED and iPhone 8 Plus in RED are now available for sale in India. Apple iPhone 8 RED and iPhone 8 Plus in RED are now available for sale in India.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in Product RED coloured edition are now available for sale in India. The iPhone 8 in RED was announced by Apple in early April and will go on sale in the Indian market from today onward. Apple is also bringing its Watch Series 3 in Cellular to the Indian market, though that will go on sale from May 11. India prices for the Apple Watch Series Cellular have not been announced yet.

For the Apple iPhone 8 Product RED edition, Apple is sticking with the same prices as for the regular variants. Apple iPhone 8 Product RED starts at Rs 67,940 for the 64GB variant, while iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage will cost Rs 77,560. The 265GB storage variant of the smaller iPhone 8 costs Rs 81,500, while iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB on board storage will cost Rs 91,110 in India.

Apple has partnered with RED, which is an organisation fighting against HIV/AIDS for the last 11 years. There have been a number of Product RED devices from Apple in the past. The iPhone 7 series was also launched in a Red coloured edition last year. When a user purchases a Product RED device, Apple sends contribution to the Global Fund which is funding the HIV/AIDS programs. According to Apple, 100 per cent of money sent to the Global Fund is used for this and the contributions help those people who are affected by HIV in the countries of Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.

RED has programmes which provide counselling, testing and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child, explains Apple’s page. The company has raised over $160 million through the sale of RED products and the company is the largest donor to the organisation. Apple is the largest corporate donor for the group.

The Apple iPhone 8 series runs the A11 Bionic chip like the iPhone X and comes with an aluminium and glass design. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus support wireless charging. The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display with Retina HD resolution and dual rear 12MP+12MP cameras along with 7MP front camera.

