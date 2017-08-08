Apple iPhone 8 image reveals bezel-less OLED display covering entire front

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to make a debut in September. Ahead of launch, a new image render of Apple’s next-generation iPhone has been revealed on Twitter, suggesting the entire front will be dominated by OLED display. (Source: Evan Blass) Apple iPhone 8 is expected to make a debut in September. Ahead of launch, a new image render of Apple’s next-generation iPhone has been revealed on Twitter, suggesting the entire front will be dominated by OLED display. (Source: Evan Blass)

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to make a debut in September. Ahead of launch, tipster Evan Blass has shared a new image render of Apple’s next-generation iPhone on Twitter, revealing that the entire front will be dominated by OLED display. There will be small strip on top to hold the front camera and sensors. Interestingly, dateline on the display is that of March, suggesting this is an old render. The latest picture shows iPhone 8 inside a case, reportedly from Urban Armor Gear. “iPhone 8 (encased),” read Blass’ tweet.

Previous reports have hinted at a 5.8-inch bezel-less OLED display covering the entire front. Foxconn vice president Luo Zhongsheng recently revealed in a Weibo post that iPhone 8 won’t come cheap thanks to low yields of OLED display. The OLED yield is 60 per cent given the cost of cutting the display in non-uniform size is high, according to the post. Apple iPhone 8 will ditch the home button, and latest reports suggest that Touch ID won’t be embedded into display.

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities, Apple will go for a “two-step fingerprint and facial recognition system” for iPhone 8. The front camera in iPhone 8 is said to support 3D facial recognition, and details of this upcoming feature were shared in a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman. The highlight of iPhone 8 will be dual rear cameras, with LED flash tucked in between the two lenses. This kind of a setup is supposed to help with augmented reality (AR) features.

Apple could launch iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as well along side iPhone 8. The two phones are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Coming to pricing, iPhone 8 could cost $1100 (or approx Rs 70,873), according to Rod Hall, Apple analyst at JP Morgan. Apple blogger John Gruber, on the other hand, has pegged the price of the upcoming iPhone to be $1200 ( or approx Rs 77,332), making it the company’s most expensive phone till date.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd