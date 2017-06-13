Apple iPhone 8 front and back panel leaked, wireless charging coming for iPhone 7s as well

In corroboration with previous leaks, iPhone 8 back panel has a cut out for vertical dual cameras, with flash placed in between the two camera lens. Apple logo is the the center. (Source: Kamikasky/Reddit) In corroboration with previous leaks, iPhone 8 back panel has a cut out for vertical dual cameras, with flash placed in between the two camera lens. Apple logo is the the center. (Source: Kamikasky/Reddit)

Apple iPhone 8 as well as iPhone 7s front and back panels have been leaked by a Reddit user. Kamikasky claims to have gotten hold of the images from a friend in industry, who procured the same from Chinese manufacturers last week. Going by the Reddit post, iPhone 7s/7s Plus could feature wireless charging as well. Separately, Slashleaks has put out picture of alleged iPhone 8 metal frame along side iPhone 6 case.

In corroboration with previous leaks, iPhone 8 back panel has a cut out for vertical dual cameras, with flash placed in between the two camera lens. Apple logo is the the center. Apple iPhone 8 will have a glass back, and there’s no cut out for fingerprint sensor either on front or back cover, suggesting it will be embedded in to the display.

The front panel hints at an edge-to-edge almost bezelless display. A small bezel strip on the top will have front camera sensor, IR sensor as well as speaker. The front camera in iPhone 8 is said to come with 3D sensing capabilities. Inside of iPhone 8 will be a large circular charging pad, which will support wireless charging.

Metal frames of iPhone 8 leaked by Slashleaks, on the other hand, do not reveal much except that Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone will be bigger that iPhone 6. The metal case has rounded corners.

Apple iPhone 8 has been previously leaked on several occasions as well. iDrop News recently put out live images of iPhone 8 running iOS 11, which is slated to release this fall. The pictures give us a good look at iPhone 8’s front panel which will sport end-to-end bezelless display.

Other expected features features of iPhone 8 include a 5.1-inch screen, complete redesign with a curved glass back, OLED display, and wireless charging support. iPhone 8 is Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone, and could cost more than $1000 (or approx Rs. 64,296).

Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, which are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, are likely to be announced along side iPhone 8 as well.

