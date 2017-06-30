Apple iPhone 8 dummy video reveals glass back, bezelless display, and more

Apple iPhone 8 dummy is seen to be having a vertical dual camera setup at the back, with LED flash tucked in between two camera lenses. (Source: OnLeaks) Apple iPhone 8 dummy is seen to be having a vertical dual camera setup at the back, with LED flash tucked in between two camera lenses. (Source: OnLeaks)

Apple iPhone 8 is probably one of the most anticipated smartphones, and we’re seeing quite a few leaks around the device every single day. The latest one comes from tipster OnLeaks, which has put out a video 4-minute video showing iPhone 8 dummy from various angles. The video has been created by Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Tiger Mobiles. According to the tipster, the mockup has been made using CNC technique, based upon factory 3D CAD drawings.

The video essentially corroborates previous reports that claim Apple iPhone 8 will sport an all-glass body, bezelless display, and dual rear camera setup. There will be no home button, and fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the display. Based on video, iPhone 8 will have a glossy glass back, and an edge-to-edge bezelless display. On the top front will be earpiece grille, front camera (supposed to come with 3D capabilities), and infrared sensor.

Apple iPhone 8 dummy is seen to be having a vertical dual camera setup at the back, with LED flash tucked in between two camera lenses. This kind of a setup is supposed to help with 3D as well as Augmented Reality (AR) features. There’s a significant camera bump at the back in the dummy model, though the original design could be different.

Further, iPhone 8 will get a 5.8-inch OLED display. The absence of a home button coupled with a redesigned bezel-less edge-to-edge display will further boost the screen size of iPhone 8. Dual stereo speaker along with lightning port will be present at the bottom.

In another leak, protective panels on iPhone 8 have been leaked on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The cover reiterates what we already know, which includes absence of home button in iPhone 8, edge-to-edge bezelless display, and a small strip on top for earpiece grille, front camera and sensor.

According to a report in iDrop News, physical home button in iPhone 8 will be replaced by a new on-screen Functional Area. “Presumably, Apple could integrate app-contextual controls into the Function Area, similar to what they did on the MacBook Pro’s new OLED Touch Bar. From music and video controls to app-specific buttons, the possibilities for a Function Area could be limitless (especially considering the creativity of iOS app developers),” the report reads.

Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature a glass design, along with reduced bezels on the side. Apple could introduce a 5.8-inch screen with iPhone 8, and Touch ID will be embedded into display. Apple iPhone 8 will get the dual-curved OLED display, and there will be no home button on the upcoming flagship smartphone. Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could also launch along side the iPhone 8. The two smartphones are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

