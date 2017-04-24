Apple ‘iPhone 8’ dummy unit leaked, reveals edge-to-edge display, no TouchID

Apple is slated to launch the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. Apple is slated to launch the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September.

While the official release of the iPhone 8 is months away, the rumour mill is in full swing already. Today, photos of an iPhone 8 dummy unit have been leaked online with glass and steel design, potentially revealing a lot of the purported device. The photos come from Benjamin Geskin on Twitter, who claims the phone in photos is a CNC dummy model with 2.5D glass on the back.

As evident, the dummy unit has an edge-to-edge display and no physical home button which is in line with all the reports we’ve been hearing for months. The photos also reveal a polished stainless steel frame that makes it look similar to the original iPhone, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

On the sides, you can easily spot separate volume buttons and a mute switch while the right side of the phone houses a power button along with a SIM tray. One notable difference is that the power button is slightly large compared to the current models.

Around the back, there is a dual camera setup where the two lenses are stacked vertically rather than horizontally. We’ve heard this rumour before that Apple has been testing an iPhone with such design.

The lack of the TouchID on the rear of the dummy unit suggests that the company might embedded a fingerprint scanner underneath the display, just like the Galaxy S8. Interestingly, neither of the photos of the dummy iPhone 8 show the device with an Apple logo. This could be a possibility as Apple would like to keep the dummy unit a secret from the media glare.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 could be delayed due to 3D sensing technology: Report

Apple is widely expected to reveal three new iPhones this year, including a flagship device with an OLED display and and an all-new design. Out of the three, the two will be marginal upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The third model is most likely to be the iPhone 8 which could feature a stainless steel chassis covered by curved glass on the front and back. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Apple still hasn’t locked the iPhone 8 and its design and features can change.

At this point Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the iPhone 8 so take the leaked photos with a pinch of salt. Apple is slated to launch the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 5:45 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd