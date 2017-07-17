Apple iPhone 8 design showcased, has no bezels and vertical dual rear camera: Report

Apple iPhone 8: No bezels at all, no home button, and a vertical dual rear camera. Representational Image of iPhone 7 Plus (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8: No bezels at all, no home button, and a vertical dual rear camera. Representational Image of iPhone 7 Plus (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 8’s design is a much talked about feature in the rumours and leaks we’ve seen so far. Now according to a report in Forbes, we’ve gotten a close look at what the actual iPhone 8 might look like, and this one will be unlike any other iPhone that has launched in the past.

Forbes’ Gordon Kelly worked with iPhone case designer firm Nodus, and they have visualised the final iPhone 8 design .This based on CAD files from the supply chain, says the report and Nodus is currently working on case designs for iPhone 8. The leak comes even as Apple has talked about how it is trying to crack down on leaks.

The report, which also carries designs of the Apple iPhone 8, says the new iPhone won’t have any bezels at all, something that has been talked about earlier as well. Apple will completely eliminate bezels on the display. Previously Ming Chi-Kuo, analyst with KGI Securities had said Apple iPhone 8 will have the highest screen-to-body ratio seen in any smartphone. It will have a 5.8-inch display, but Apple will leave some space for the front facing camera, sensor, adds the new report.

Additionally iPhone 8 won’t sport a horizontally aligned dual rear camera, but a vertical one. According to the report, the reason for this design change is the push into AR. The report adds the Lightning port will remain, but the headphone jack remains gone for now.

So will the Touch ID be integrated into the display or will Apple do away with this feature? The report says this is still in doubt, though Touch ID might be integrated into the power button. Sony’s Xperia smartphones have the fingerprint scanner embedded inside the power button.

Apple iPhone 8 is also expected to see a front 3D scanner module for face recognition. A report in Bloomberg said Apple will be relying on this face scanning feature to unlock the upcoming iPhone. Another report by Kuo said Apple will get rid of the Touch ID as it has not perfected the display technology need to ensure accuracy with a fingerprint scanner under the display.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to launch in September, along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus. Apple iPhone 8 could be priced more than $1000 at launch, according to some reports. Apple iPhone 8 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, that first launched in January 2007, and went on sale on June that year.

