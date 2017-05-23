Apple iPhone 8 could start at $870 predicts, UBS analyst in note

Apple iPhone 8 pricing could be starting at 0, according to UBS analyst. Apple iPhone 8 pricing could be starting at 0, according to UBS analyst.

Apple iPhone 8 could start at a price of $870 if one goes by the latest report, from UBS analyst Steven Milunovich, who wrote this in a note given to clients. This isn’t the first report hinting the Apple iPhone 8 will have an higher pricing. Earlier a report on Fortune had pegged the price of the limited edition iPhone 8 at $1000, which sounds very high to say the least.

According to the latest analyst quote, which has been picked up by Business Insider, the 256GB version of the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 will be priced $1,070 while the base variant will start at $870. With Apple it’s hard to predict the final pricing given this is the company’s best kept secret.

However, given that the iPhone 8 will see a massive design change and new features like wireless charging, and an edge-to-edge OLED display, a hike in price won’t be surprising.

The year 2017 marks ten years of the Apple iPhone, and it won’t be surprising to see Cupertino launch something special to mark the occasion. After all, the iPhone is their most successful product, and it has changed the way smartphone industry works all across.

According to reports, Apple will launch three iPhones: The iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the special edition iPhone 8 or what some have even called the iPhone X.

iPhone 8 will likely feature an glass design, similar to the iPhone 4s, a new 3D Touch module inside the display, no home button, wireless charging support, along with an OLED display which is edge-to-edge. Apple has reportedly placed a large order, over 70 million panels for the OLED panels with Samsung Display, according to reports in Korean media.

Other reports have questioned this $1000 pricing mark as well. However, there are reports the iPhone 8 could be delayed due to the OLED panel sourcing. Also it looks like Apple is still trying to figure out how to embed the fingerprint scanner under the display, when there’s home button. In case of the Galaxy S8, this was moved to the back, in a not so ideal position.

