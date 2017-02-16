Apple patent reveals fingerprint scanner built inside iPhone display

The patent uses LuxVue technology, a company Apple acquired in 2014. The patent uses LuxVue technology, a company Apple acquired in 2014.

The next-generation of iPhone could have no home button and a screen that scans the fingerprints, a newly published patent has revealed. A newly granted patent, first discovered by Apple Insider, reveals Apple is working on a new technique to embed a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen of the iPhone.

The patent uses LuxVue technology, a company Apple acquired in 2014. The patent details how the smartphone could use infrared emitters and sensors placed alongside the RGB LEDs to scan and detect the position of the finger on the screen. Such light emitters can be integrated inside the touch display, reducing the overall dimensions of the device. However, there is no guarantee whether Apple will develop the technology and if it will introduce it in the next iPhone.

Apple’s iPhones have continued to have large symmetrical bezels at the bottom and top of the screens, with a fingerprint scanner integrated into the home button. Due to the large bezels, the current-generation iPhones look relatively large compared to the likes of the Galaxy S7 edge and LG G5.

At present, the technology for fingerprint requires users to touch the ring to proceed. The timing of the patent, however, shouldn’t be seen as a mere coincidence. There have been reports in the past which claim Apple would remove the home button from next iPhone.

The iPhone 8 or “iPhone X” will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. The smartphone is said to come with major design changes, tiny bezels, and even a curved OLED display.

The latest research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the upcoming iPhone 8 will have a 5-inch display that fits into a body with roughly the dimensions of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. If Apple is planning to redesign the iPhone, then this new technology will help the company to deliver the best experience on a mobile device.

