Apple iPhone 8 could be launched on September 12: Report

We’re only a few weeks away from the launch of the iPhone 8, as a new report suggests the next-generation smartphone could be launched on September 12. The information has been shared by French website Mac4Ever, which claims it confirmed the news from a few French telecom companies. The site also claims the iPhone 8 is expected to go on sale on September 22.

This wouldn’t be a huge surprise in itself, as the company has been launching a new iPhone in the month of September. However, previous reports have claimed that Apple would delay the unveiling of the iPhone 8 due to major technology upgrades being added to the tenth anniversary iPhone. Some scattered reports even said that the launch of the iPhone 8 could be delayed by at least three weeks from the original schedule. Apple has yet to confirm the announcement of the new iPhone with the press.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to come with a host of new features, including an all-new 5.8-inch OLED display with slim bezels, wireless charging, a vertical dual-camera setup, a glass back, and a steel frame. It’s also being said that Apple will finally retire its TouchID fingerprint scanner from the iPhone 8. Instead, the phone might feature a 3D camera that can unlock the device with facial recognition. But all that will come at a huge price tag, and as Apple may ask users to pay more than $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000) for the iPhone 8.

On the other hand, Apple is reportedly launch two more models of the iPhone. French site says the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will join the iPhone 8 on September 12. All three smartphones will be made available on September 22. Both iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will offer marginal upgrades like wireless charging, but they would retain the physical home button.

Apple’s September event could also see the launch of the third-generation Apple Watch. We might also see an upgraded version of the Apple TV with 4K support at the same press event.

