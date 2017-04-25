Apple iPhone 8 could be delayed to October or November: Report

Kuo says that iPhone 8 features “significant hardware upgrades” that are possibly for the production delays. Kuo says that iPhone 8 features “significant hardware upgrades” that are possibly for the production delays.

While Apple hasn’t announced the iPhone 8, the flagship smartphone has been the subject of countless rumours of late. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that the iPhone 8 may not launch until October or November. Kuo blames production issues related to the phone’s “significant hardware upgrades” for the delay, which is likely to delay the release of the iPhone 8 to October/November, instead of the usual August/September time frame.

The analyst said that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will launch on the normal schedule, but the iPhone 8 could be delayed. Kuo believes the delay could hurt Apple’s Calendar 2017 sales, as many customers will have to wait for the device to become available, meaning Apple will face tough competition from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi all are gearing up to launch “high-end full-screen smartphones” in 2017. KGI analyst expects Apple to sell 80-90 million iPhones in the second half of the year, down from the initial forecast of 110 million units.

Kuo says that iPhone 8 features “significant hardware upgrades” that are possibly the reason for the production delays. Apple iPhone 8 is expected to sport an OLED display that will take up most of the phone’s front face. The device is also rumoured to come with 3D sensors that will support augmented reality features, an improved A11 processor, wireless charging, and the new 3D Touch module.

This is not the first time we’re hearing that Apple’s flagship smartphone will be delayed. Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian While earlier claimed that Apple’s iPhone 8 will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology, Last week, Bloomberg reported that due to supply constraints the iPhone 8 could be delayed.

