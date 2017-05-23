Apple iPhone 8 could be costlier, thanks to OLED 3D Touch module: Report

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to feature OLED 3D Touch display Apple iPhone 8 is expected to feature OLED 3D Touch display

Rumours around the anticipated iPhone 8 have been suggesting it to be more expensive then ever. Some of the previous reports citing Apple analysts had also tipped the 10th anniversary edition OLED display iPhone 8 pricing to be as high as $1000.

Now according to a new report published in Chinese newspaper ‘Economic Daily News’ (via DigiTimes), Apple’s component supplier TPK Holdings and GIS (General Interface solution) has this time around has quoted double price for integrating 3D Touch into the new iPhone, and Apple has accepted the quote as well.

As per the report, existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus 3D Touch solution is around $7-9 per smartphone, but for the iPhone 8 it has gone up to $18-22.

The reason behind new pricing is because Apple is using OLED display instead of TFT-LCD. An OLED display apparently is more fragile than LED, and needs a bonding of a glass cover on the front. The solution that bonds 3D Touch sensors on LTPS TFT-LCD display panels comes to be about 50 percent cheaper than the 3D Touch solution for OLED panels, and kind of increase in component cost or production cost usually implies increase in final retail price as well. If JP Morgan analyst claim is to be believed then the total BOM cost for the iPhone 8 will be about $90 extra than the iPhone 7.

“For 3D Touch solution used in existing iPhone series, TPK and fellow maker General Interface Solution (GIS) quote US$7-9 per smartphone. The solution directly bonds 3D Touch sensors on LTPS TFT-LCD display panels of the iPhone, but 3D Touch solution for OLED panels entails bonding of a glass cover on the front and back side of an OLED panel each to reinforce the fragile OLED panel,” noted EDN (via DigiTimes).

As for rumours, Apple is likely to add a new 3D Touch module in next generation iPhones. These are expected to have an edge-to-edge display with no home button as well.

