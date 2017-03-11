Apple iPhone 8 could be called ‘iPhone Edition’: Report

The 10th anniversary edition will be called the “iPhone Edition” instead of the iPhone 8. The 10th anniversary edition will be called the “iPhone Edition” instead of the iPhone 8.

The next-generation iPhone is yet to arrive, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from speculating about it. A new report from Japanese Apple blog Macotakara sheds light on this year’s iPhone. The latest claims are that the 10th anniversary edition will be called the “iPhone Edition” instead of the iPhone 8.

The latest report states that Apple is currently testing several prototype models its flagship iPhone, which is expected to announce in September. Apparently, some models are without the home button and there are others that have different designs based on glass, aluminum or white ceramic.

Those prototype models feature different screen technologies, including LCD and AMOLED. However, the company is to finalize the final model. It’s being speculated that Apple is said to be taking more time to “procure materials” needed to make final design decisions, which is why the report speculated that the iPhone Edition will be released later this year.

However, the report also noted that Apple has already decided on a few features, which includes a 5-inch display, dual-cameras, and wireless charging. Macotakara has also said that the iPhone Edition will be announced in September, alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The iPhone Edition, however, will be shipped much later than the other two smartphones.

According to several reports, Apple will release three iPhones this year. Two of them, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, will get minor updates over their predecessors. The third model, the iPhone Edition or iPhone 8, could have a curved 5.8-inch OLED display and eliminate the physical home button. Evidently, the “Edition” model won’t come cheap. Last month, it was reported by Fast Company that the iPhone 8 will cost upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 67,000) – making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

