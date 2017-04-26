Apple iPhone 8 concept video shows bezel-less display, no physical home button

The latest iPhone 8 concept video from designers Thiago M Durate and Ran Avni might be the best till date. The latest iPhone 8 concept video from designers Thiago M Durate and Ran Avni might be the best till date.

The iPhone 8 won’t be coming anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped designers and artists from visualizing what Apple’s 10th anniversary might look like. The latest concept video from designers Thiago M Durate and Ran Avni might be the best till date.

The video shows the iPhone 8 featuring an edge-to-edge display that eliminates bezels. There’s an OLED screen running all the way to the edges on each side, a home button hiding under the screen, four speakers – one on every corner of the phone, and the function bar at the bottom. The video also imagines a ceramic version of the iPhone 8, similar to that of the Apple Watch.

Also read: Apple ‘iPhone 8’ dummy unit leaked, reveals edge-to-edge display, no TouchID

We may not have a concrete info about the iPhone 8, as some are already calling it – but it’s believed that Apple’s next-generation iPhone might come with an all-new design. This particular concept appears to be use some of the rumours that have been circulating for quite sometime. The video does a good job of showcasing how the iPhone 8 might look like when it arrives later this year. Check out the concept video below:

A lot has been said and written about the iPhone 8. There have been reports that claim that the iPhone 8 could be delayed. As noted by a reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI securities, mass production of the iPhone with an OLED display will likely to be pushed back to October or November. The analyst pointed that the upcoming phone’s “significant hardware upgrades”, including the OLED screen, new 3D Touch module and depth-sensing front camera, as reasons for the delay.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 could be delayed to October or November: Report

That means users may have to wait a bit longer before they can get the iPhone 8, which is rumoured to be the most exciting smartphone from Apple. The iPhone 8 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the iPhone line, and will be accompanied alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. According to reports, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will bring minor hardware upgrades. All three iPhones are said to run iOS 11 the refreshed version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd