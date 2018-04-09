Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus PRODUCT (Red) special edition launched: Price starts at Rs 67,940

Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in PRODUCT (RED) EDITION have been launched by the company. The phones will be available in India in May. Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in PRODUCT (RED) EDITION have been launched by the company. The phones will be available in India in May.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition have been launched by the company. Earlier MacRumors had reported that Apple would announce the new colour variant of the iPhone globally. Apple also announced iPhone X Leather Folio as part of PRODUCT (RED), which will be worth Rs 7,999. The special edition of the iPhone in Red colour will be available to order online from April 10 in select countries. The Red coloured iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in retail stores beginning April 13. India will get the Red coloured iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in May 2018.

Last year, Apple has launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a (PRODUCT)RED edition. This year the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also joining the league, though there will be no Red variant of the iPhone X. A portion of proceeds for all RED purchases go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS. Apple first became a partner with RED in 2006. The technology giant has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund in its 12 year association with the organisation. Apple is the largest corporate donor for RED as well.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition: Specifications and Price in India

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in RED coloured edition will continue with the same prices as the regular variants of the iPhone 8 series. The iPhone 8 can be purchased at Rs 67,940 for the 64GB storage version, while its 265GB storage option can be bought at Rs 81,500. The iPhone 8 Plus is available at a price of Rs 77,560 for 64GB storage option, while the 256GB version costs Rs 91,110.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus with Product (RED) variant to launch today: Here’s what to expect

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have an aluminium and glass design. The phones have a glass back with an aluminium frame on the side. The glass back on the iPhone 8 series ensures support for wireless charging. However, wireless chargers have to be purchased separately. Apple iPhone 8 series is powered by the A11 Bionic chip like the iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 has 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. In contrast, the bigger iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display with Retina HD resolution and dual rear 12MP+12MP cameras along with 7MP front camera. Apple iPhone 8 Plus has support for Portrait mode, 2X optical zoom and Portrait Lighting feature as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd