Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X to be less impacted by iOS performance management

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models will not be significantly impacted by the iOS performance management feature. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models will not be significantly impacted by the iOS performance management feature.

Apple has revealed that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models will not be significantly impacted by the iOS performance management feature, which the company implemented on older iPhones. Apple has faced criticism for slowing down older iPhones with its iOS performance management feature, though the company has said it was not throttling performance as such.

Apple revealed in a new support page that the newer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are relying on “more advanced hardware and software design”, which can accurately estimate power needs and the battery’s power capacity to ensure best possible performance. The iPhone-maker introduced the power management feature on iOS to ensure that unexpected shutdowns did not take place because the battery was unable to handle performance peaks. Apple introduced the feature on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple claims the newer devices have better hardware and software which allows for a “different performance management system.” In this iOS can anticipate and avoid a battery shutdown much “more precisely,” according to Apple. The iPhone marker also says “the impacts of performance management may be less noticeable on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.”

The reason Apple has gone for this feature is that irrespective of the iPhone model, the battery will be lose its capacity to hold charge over time. This is true of all Lithuim-ion batteries, across smartphone brands and devices. An older, degraded battery can cause problems, and in iPhone’s case, iOS will try and minimise any unexpected shutdowns. Apple is also offering customers battery replacement at a discount price globally. In India, the prices start at Rs 2000 for replacing battery.

Also read: Apple iPhone performance issue: iOS 11.3 battery health feature’s details revealed

However, Apple has faced criticism over how it handled the iOS performance management. Some have argued Apple should have alerted customers about the feature when it was first rolled out. In iOS 11.3, Apple will let users turn off the Peak Performance management feature. Apple will also show users their iPhone’s battery health in iOS 11.3. Users will be alerted if the battery had degraded significantly and if it starts impacting performance.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd