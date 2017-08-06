Apple iPhone 7S Plus dummy model reveals glass back, wireless charging

Apple iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to ship with fast charging as well. Previous reports have already hinted at wireless charging in iPhone 8. Apple iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to ship with fast charging as well. Previous reports have already hinted at wireless charging in iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8, along with successors to iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus are expected to be unveiled in September. Now tipster Sonny Dickson seems to have shared dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 7S Plus smartphone with 9to5 Mac. Going by the pictures, Apple will likely ditch aluminium chassis for the iPhone 7S Plus and go for an all-glass back instead. Rest of the aesthetics of the new device remain the same as iPhone 7 Plus with horizontally-aligned dual rear camera setup on the left and flash unit placed besides it.

The year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones and iPhone 8 is expected to come with a radical new design. iPhone 7S Plus is supposed to sport a 5.5-inch display, while iPhone 7s will come with a 4.7-inch screen. Both the iPhones will get LCD screen.

According to Ming Chi-Kuo, analyst with KGI Securities, iPhone 8 will have the highest screen-to-body ratio seen in any smartphone. It will feature a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, but Apple will leave some space for the front facing camera, and sensor. Additionally iPhone 8 is expected to sport vertically aligned dual rear cameras, which is said to help with augmented reality features.

Both rear and front cameras in iPhone 8 will be capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 frames per second, reported Portuguese site iHelp. Currently, iPhone 7 Plus can shoot 4K videos, but only at 30 frames per second. The front camera, on the other hand, can shoot videos in 1080p.

Apple iPhone 8 will launch in September, though the device will be available in limited quantities, according to Rod Hall, Apple analyst at JP Morgan. Apple iPhone 8 could be company’s most expensive phone till date given it could bear a price-tag of $1000 (or approx Rs 63,675).

