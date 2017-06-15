Apple iPhone 7s series to have wireless charging, waterproof design: Report

Apple iPhone 7s series will get the wireless charging support like the iPhone 8 along with waterproof features, according to comments from Wistron CEO, which is one of Apple’s manufacturers. (Image Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 7s series will get the wireless charging support like the iPhone 8 along with waterproof features, according to comments from Wistron CEO, which is one of Apple’s manufacturers. (Image Source: Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone 7s series will get the wireless charging support like the iPhone 8 along with waterproof features, according to a new report in Nikkei Asian Review. The report quotes the CEO of Wistron, which is one of the manufacturer’s for Apple’s iPhone. The remarks were reportedly made to journalists after Wistron’s annual shareholder meet.

Wistron Chief Executive Robert Hwang is quoted as saying that while the process for the older iPhones won’t change, adding new features like “waterproof and wireless charging now requires some different testing.” Wistron is one of Apple’s smaller manufacturers and usually splits orders with Foxconn for the upcoming devices. The report adds this is the case with the upcoming 5.5-inch iPhone, which is believed to be the Apple iPhone 7s Plus.

The report also quotes Hwang on the company’s smartphone business in India, and how they expect it to break even in 2018. Wistron is making Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6 in India, however the company expects very little contribution from the Indian market. He didn’t divulge any further details on how many units are being manufactured by Wistron in India.

Apple iPhone 8 is supposed to come with the wireless charging and a glass design, along with reduced bezels on the side. Apple will introduce a 5.8-inch display on the upcoming iPhone 8 or iPhone X are some are referring to it, but the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will also be launched alongside. The latest report confirms, the iPhone 7s Plus is getting the wireless charging feature as well. Some reports had claimed wireless charging would be limited to iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 7 series already has water and dust resistance, though we’ll have to see if the company introduces improvements on this end. Meanwhile iPhone 8 schematics have been leaked quite often this year, and we’ve also seen comparisons with the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ in terms of design. Apple iPhone 8 will get the dual-curved OLED display, with no bezels on the side. Apple will also abandon the home button on its upcoming iPhone 8, according to several leaks.

The Wistron’s CEO comments have revealed some more information around what Apple might likely reveal in September, when it launches the 10th anniversary iPhone.

