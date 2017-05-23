Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 moulds leaked online

Apple iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s moulds were leaked online in China. (Image source: Weibo) Apple iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s moulds were leaked online in China. (Image source: Weibo)

Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 mould photos, indicating the potential size of the upcoming devices, were posted online on China’s Weibo. Images of three metal moulds, marked as iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7s were shared on Weibo. More photos of these moulds from the side were also shared later.

According to a report on 9to5Mac, the photos don’t show anything new except the size of the three phones when placed next to each other. It also points out these moulds are likely for iPhone cases or dummy iPhones.

The leaked images appear to be from a production factory, and a reference design for the iPhone is also part of the images. Interestingly the images show the iPhone 8’s dual rear camera will be vertically stacked, compared to the horizontal style seen on the iPhone 7s Plus, and the current iPhone 7 Plus. Also the iPhone 8 appears to have a smaller body compared to the iPhone 7s Plus.

Once again, confirming the veracity of the images is hard, given these are coming out of China. It is likely these images are not for the actual iPhone size. According to leaked reports, iPhone 8 will have a bigger 5.8-inch display with OLED resolution, but a smaller chassis. Apple will reduce bezels on the side and top and bottom. The reduced bezels mean Apple will be able to fit a bigger display in a smaller body. It also looks like the iPhone 8 dual rear camera style change will be thanks to change in chassis.

Apple iPhone 8 will feature an all glass body, ditching the aluminium chassis of the current phones. It’s not clear if all three iPhones will have the glass body or will it be limited to the premium edition. Other new additions to the iPhone 8 are OLED display, along with support for wireless charging.

This is supposed to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and some reports predict a pricing of $1000 and above. A new analyst report, however says the iPhone 8 will start at $870 for the base variant.

Other reports have also claimed the iPhone 8 could be delayed to October or November, instead of the usual September launch event because of problems sourcing the OLED panels.

