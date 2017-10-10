Apple iPhone 7 was top-selling phone in first half of 2017 globally: Report

Apple iPhone 7 was followed by iPhone 7 Plus at the second position and Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus at the third. Apple iPhone 7 was followed by iPhone 7 Plus at the second position and Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus at the third.

Apple iPhone 7 was top selling smartphone globally during the first six months of 2017, according to a report from IHS Markit. The iPhone 7 was followed by iPhone 7 Plus at the second position and Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus at the third. However, shipment volume for iPhone 7 series declined compared to their corresponding predecessor models – iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Further, Apple iPhone 6s Plus grabbed the fourth position and Samsung Galaxy S8 was the fifth most selling smartphone worldwide. Samsung shipped slightly less volume of the Galaxy S8 Plus which is at number six, according to the report.

In all, five smartphone models from Samsung four from Apple, and one Oppo model were among the top ten most-shipped smartphones in the first half of 2017.

Despite being in the top ten, shipments recorded for Samsung Galaxy S8 series smartphones were low. Jusy Hong, associate director – mobile devices for IHS Markit attributes this to a month’s delay in sales when compared to last year’s S7 series. “The shipment ranking of the Galaxy S8 Plus fell to number six, compared to the fourth-place Galaxy S7 Edge in 2016,” said Hong in a press statement.

When it comes to more than a million shipments per month, a total of 22 models made to the list in the first half of 2017. The list includes eight Chinese models that shipped more than six million units in H1 2017, five models from Oppo, two from Xiaomi, one from Huawei, and four models from Apple. In addition, ten models from Samsung shipped more than a million units per month respectively.

In comparison, there were only 17 smartphone models with more than a million shipments per month in the first half of 2016. “This is a direct result of smartphone OEM efforts to select and concentrate in order to improve product portfolios and increase profitability,” believes Hong.

