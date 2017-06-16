Apple iPhone 7 series top in US, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 sales disappointing: Kantar

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still the top selling smartphones in the first quarter in the US, beating Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still the top selling smartphones in the first quarter in the US, beating Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

A new report reveals that Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still the top selling smartphones in the first quarter in the US, beating Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The new data comes from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech , which has revealed that Samsung has a long way to beat Apple in the premium smartphone market.

The two iPhones claimed a combined market share of 20.1 per cent, while the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus held on to 8.1 per cent. Apparently both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are projected to have lower market share than last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. However, Kantar only gathered the data from January to May, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series was only made available on April 27 in the US.

“Early indications in our data for the three-month period ending in May 2017 show that the S8 and S8 Plus will reach a combined share of 8.1 per cent in the US, slightly behind their predecessors the S7/S7 Edge at 8.8 per cent. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus remain the top sellers during the May period with combined share of 20.1 per cent, reported Lauren Guenveur, Global Consumer Insight Director for Kantar Worldpanel.

According to the research firm’s data, the combined market share of iPhone increased to 5.8 per percentage point to a combined 36.5 per cent. However, Android failed to gain momentum in the US, falling 5.9 percentage points to 61.7 per cent compared to 67.6 per cent a year earlier.

“Android partner brands Samsung, LG, and Moto experienced year-on-year declines in the US,” Guenveur said. “The Samsung Galaxy S8, released in the last two weeks of the April period did not show a significant impact on Samsung’s sales in the period ending in April, nor did LG’s G6. Neither of those made the list of Top 10 best-selling phones.”

That said, Apple didn’t perform well in China, the world’s second largest smartphone market. In fact iOS share for the period ending in April dropped to 16.2%, which is a 3.8 percentage points lower than the same period a year ago. The research company noted that this represented “another period of decline in China that began during the three months ending February 2016”. However, Android captured 83.4 per cent of smartphone sales, up 4.3 percentage points from 79.1 per cent a year earlier.

In Europe’s five biggest markets, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, Android accounted for 78.3 per cent of smartphone sales in the three months ending April, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from a year earlier. iOS posted a 1.1 percentage point gain to reach 19.3 percent of smartphone sales in the region.

