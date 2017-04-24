Apple iPhone 7 gets Rs 20,000 flat discount on Flipkart: Here are the details

Apple iPhone 7 has got a flat Rs 20,000 discount on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 7 has got a flat Rs 20,000 discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 7 with 256GB storage will get a Rs 20,000 flat discount on Flipkart as part of the ‘Apple Days’ sale, which will take place from April 24 (which is today) till April 26. Flipkart is the official online reseller for Apple iPhones in India, so it is interesting the company is hosting a sale with such large discounts on offer.

Apple iPhone 7 (256GB) in Black, Rose Gold, Gold and Silver colour options is getting a flat discount of Rs 20,001 and the phone will be available at Rs 59,999 on the e-commerce portal. This is down from the original price of Rs 80,000 and a 25 per cent discount on the MRP of the phone.

Customers can get up to Rs 19,000 off on exchange for this phone as well, while there is an additional 5 per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. If you are exchanging an iPhone 6s Plus for this phone, you can expect an additional Rs 11,000 off on the final price.

Interestingly if you look at the offers, iPhone 7 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 59,499, which is Rs 10,501 off on the original MRP of Rs 70,000. Given one is getting double the storage at just Rs 500 more, for those considering the iPhone 7, the first option of 256GB makes more sense.

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage is available at Rs 49,999, which is a flat discount of Rs 10,001 on the original price of Rs 60,000. The exchange offer is also valid on this smartphone, along with the Axis Bank credit card offer.

For those looking to score an Apple iPhone 7 Plus, the discount is not as high. iPhone 7 Plus comes with the dual-rear camera set-up, which is not there on the smaller iPhone 7.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB storage is available at Rs 61,399 on the e-commerce website, which is nearly Rs 10,000 off on the original price of Rs 72,000. The 128GB version of this phone will cost Rs 70,899 on the website, which is a Rs 11,101 discount on the original price of Rs 82,000.

The most expensive storage variant of the iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) gets no discount and is not mentioned in the list. Interestingly the Red colour variant of the iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB will cost you Rs 78,000 during the sale, so it looks like this colour is not getting much of a price cut.

But if you’re not in the mood to spend Rs 50,000 or more on the iPhone 7, and were wondering if the older iPhones will also be on discount, there’s good news on that front. Apple iPhone 6s with 32GB storage is starting at Rs 39,999 as part of this sale, which is flat Rs 8,000 off on the Rs 47,999 price.

Finally the older iPhone 6 will cost Rs 25,990 as part of the sale, which means Rs 11,000 discount on the original price of Rs 36,990. iPhone SE gets Rs 6,000 discount and is available at Rs 20,999 but this is for the 16GB version.

For those, who are wondering whether buying an iPhone from Flipkart makes sense, remember the e-commerce portal is an authorised online reseller for Apple. So yes, warranty will be covered. Nonetheless make sure the phone has a Flipkart assured symbol next to it, when purchasing the phone.

Flipkart also has offers on Apple MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD at Rs 54,990.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 3:59 pm

