Apple iPhone 7 most shipped for Q3, 2017, iPhone 8 Plus out-ships iPhone 8: Canalys

While Samsung continues to lead as the top smartphone vendor in Q3, 2017, when it comes to the most shipped smartphone it was the year-old iPhone 7 from Apple, according to research firm Canalys. Data from the firm shows the older iPhone saw 13 million units shipped in the period. Number two on the list was also another Apple device, which is the two-year old iPhone 6s.

According to Canalys, iPhone 6s had 7.9 million shipments in the quarter, while Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Prime was third with 7.8 million units shipped. Oppo’s A57 and R11 were number four and five on the list with 7.8 million and 7.2 million units shipped respectively. While Apple was not the number one vendor, its older iPhones continue to do well in the market and helped it gained market share.

Coming to the newer iPhone 8 series, Canalys’ numbers say they accounted for 11.8 million shipments in the quarter, despite the mid-September launch. However, the report points out the iPhone 7 line had hit 14 million shipments in its first quarter, so the newer iPhones are lagging behind. This is not surprising given the iPhone 8 series has been overshadowed by the 10th anniversary special iPhone X.

The data also shows Apple shipped 5.4 million units of the iPhone 8, while the larger Plus version saw a higher number with 6.3 million shipments. The 8 Plus is the first iPhone Plus model to out-ship its smaller sibling in a single quarter, says the research firm.

“Apple grew in Q3, but it was these older, cheaper models that propped up total iPhone shipments. Apple is clearly making a portfolio play here. With the launch of the iPhone X, it now has five tiers of iPhone and delivers iOS at more price bands than ever before. This is a new strategy for Apple. It is aggressively defending its market share, but it will not compromise its rigid margin structure to do so,” said Canalys analyst Ben Stanton in a press statement.

The top vendor in the smartphone vendor list remains Samsung, which shipped 82.8 million smartphones in the quarter and saw an 8.2 per cent yearly growth. Canalys says Samsung’s J-series “did particularly well in India and the Middle East,” while its Galaxy Note 8 saw 4.4 million units being shipped. The Galaxy S8 series saw 10.3 million devices being shipped in the quarter, and Canalys notes the discounted pricing helped boost this.

However, Canalys analyst Stanton added, “Samsung’s golden period of having a differentiated product has now ended. Apple, Google, Huawei and others have all introduced new smartphones with 18:9 displays and thin bezels. As the battleground at the high end moves toward AI and AR, Samsung is behind, and needs to catch up with competitors such as Huawei and Apple.”

In terms of individual vendors, Apple is number two, Huawei at number three while Oppo was number four. Xiaomi is number five with 28 million total shipments and the vendor saw a whopping 86 per cent growth, which is much more than any other player on the list.

