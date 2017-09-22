Apple iPhone 7 driving wireless headphone adoption across globe: Sennheiser

Apple iPhone 7 series has boosted the global adoption of wireless headphones. (File photo) Apple iPhone 7 series has boosted the global adoption of wireless headphones. (File photo)

The personal audio segment is slowly, but surely going wireless and the Apple iPhone 7 series could be playing a significant role in the same. Sennheiser India MD Kapil Gulati said globally the 3.5-mm jack-less iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and now the iPhone 8 series and much-awaited iPhone X, were prompting people to buy wireless headphones. In India the driver was more the urge to try out newer technologies, he pointed out. Gulati said there was also a trend of existing users of high-end headphones upgrading to wireless variants over time.

“The time when we had to make people aware of the need for better personal audio devices or even wireless is over,” explained Gulati. “Our focus has always been on premium headphones and in India this range is over the price of Rs 5,000. We have seen significant growth in this segment — almost 70 per cent in the last seven months, though from a small base.”

This year the company launched close to 18 models and most of these are priced over Rs 5,000. Gulati said the new HD 4 series has generated a lot of interest thanks to the focus on offering good base and a more stylish design.

Gulati sees competition as a good influence on the market. “Initially we had to struggle to get stores to even stock headphones, now there is no such issue. Everyone is aware of the potential of the segment.”

Sennheiser is expanding into the wireless segment in a big way. While last year the entry point for the wireless range was near Rs 30,000, it has now gone down to Rs 11,000. There is still a signal loss between wired and wireless, but that is something only an audio purist will be able to make out. A normal consumer won’t be able to differentiate.

Sennheiser is also looking at making products for emerging markets like India, Latin America and Russia. “We have not made something specific for India, but there are clearly models that are sold only in this market,” he added.

Meanwhile, the German audio giant is working on a new 3D audio technology called Ambeo which it thinks will add value to the 360 video and gaming space. The Ambeo VR mic is already changing the way audio is recorded and opening up new use cases.

