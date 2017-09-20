Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus: Paytm Mall offering up to Rs 15,000 cashback

Paytm Mall is offering assured cashback on all top selling Apple products with some solid deals on offer for iPhone series, including cashback up to Rs 15,000. Paytm Mall is offering assured cashback on all top selling Apple products with some solid deals on offer for iPhone series, including cashback up to Rs 15,000.

Paytm Mall has announced the ‘Mera Cashback Sale’ from September 20 to September 23. As a part of this sale, Paytm Mall is offering assured cashback on all top selling Apple products with some solid discounts on offer for iPhone series. In some cases, the cashback extends to Rs 15,000, so for those who wanted to buy the iPhone 7 Plus, now might be a good time to consider and compare options across various e-commerce portals.

Paytm Mall is offering a flat cashback of Rs 6,000 on the Apple iPhone 6 32GB. This iPhone still gets the iOS 11 update and has a price tag starting at Rs 26,500 on Paytm’s Mall. Users can rely on some codes to get an extra Rs 6000 as cashback or Rs 6000 additional discount in some cases.

With Paytm Mall, the iPhone 7 32GB has a flat Rs 8,000 cashback. The e-commerce portal is also offering Rs 10,000 cashback for the Apple iPhone 7 128GB and 256GB models as well. Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 128 GB is listed at Rs 67,600 on Paytm Mall and there’s a Rs 12,000 cashback on this, which effectively brings the price to Rs 55,600.

Apple iPhone 7 with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 55,000 and gets Rs 10,000 off which brings the price down to Rs 45,000. The deals and prices for each iPhone will differ according to the seller on Paytm Mall. Also to get the cashback you will have to use the code listed below the device page at the point of checkout.

For those buying the higher end iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB storage, the cashback stands at Rs 15,000. Along with the offers, Paytm Mall promises to offer 100% cashback to 25 lucky smartphone customers every day during the four-day sale period. Additionally those paying with debit, credit cards can also expect some extra cashback depending on the bank.

