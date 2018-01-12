iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus replacement batteries in short supply: Report

Apple iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus replacement batteries are facing a supply shortage. File photo. (Source: AP) Apple iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus replacement batteries are facing a supply shortage. File photo. (Source: AP)

Apple iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus replacement batteries are facing a supply shortage and there is a wait time of nearly two weeks for these, according to a report by MacRumors. The report is quoting internal documents that were distributed to Apple Stores and authorised service providers in the US, though it also says that for other regions the wait time might vary.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus batteries will not be available till late March or early April in the US and other regions. However replacement batteries for the smaller iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone 7 series and the iPhone SE model are all available without any delays, adds the report. Apple had announced a battery replacement program for all users with iPhone 6 and above after it faced criticism that it was slowing down older iPhones, when the batteries were really at fault.

Apple slashed the price of the space battery from $79 to $29 in the US. In India, the battery replacement starts at Rs 2000 plus taxes. Apple had announced this in December and penned a long apology note to its customers saying that it was not the company’s intention to slow down older products. Apple had said that the iOS update only managed peak performance, and this only kicked into place in iPhones, which had decaying batteries or where the battery was damaged or too old. It was being reported that some iPhones were shutting down and the fault was in the battery, which was unable to handle the power load performance.

Apple has also promised it will introduce a new feature in iOS, which will let users examine the health of the battery and give them an indication whether this could be impacting the performance. Apple’s battery replacement program will be live till December 2018. Anyone with an iPhone 6 and above is eligible for a battery change.

