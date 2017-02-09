Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 23,990 with exchange on Flipkart: But is it worth it?

Apple Festival on Flipkart: iPhone 6 at discount price of Rs 23,990, but is it worth it ? Apple Festival on Flipkart: iPhone 6 at discount price of Rs 23,990, but is it worth it ?

Flipkart is hosting another Apple festival, which will end on February 10. One of the top deals being advertised on Flipkart is the Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 23,990. The iPhone 5s is also available for Rs 18,999, although the latest iPhone 7 has only marginal 7 per cent discount, and the iPhone 6s is at Rs 44,000 with another Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

There are some deals on the Apple authorised accessories as well and discounts on an older MacBook Pro, MacBook Air (8GB RAM+128GB storage) with another Rs 7000 off on exchange for Mac buyers.

Of course, users will be most interested in the iPhone 6 offer. Technically the deal on the iPhone 6 is this: The price without exchange is Rs 27,990, but if you are exchanging it with an older device you can get up to Rs 24,000 off on exchange. Additionally Flipkart is giving Rs 4,000 off on regular exchange value, which will bring the price to Rs 23,990 under exchange. There’s also a extra 5 per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Technically if you’re buying the device on exchange, the phones likely to fetch the highest discount are iPhone models higher than the 6, which makes little sense. Older higher-end phones have a better potential for those looking to get the new iPhone 6 with the exchange, if you want a higher discount.

So should you buy the iPhone 6 or even the iPhone 5s? The iPhone 8 will launch in the next seven months or so, which will technically make the iPhone 6 that was launched nearly three years back. Essentially you’ll be paying for Rs 25,000 plus for a device with outdated specifications. Onboard storage space is also limited to 16GB, which is an important consideration. But this doesn’t mean performance will be a problem on the iPhone.

At Rs 25,000 plus, it is possible to get phones with newer specifications and a better battery life. Options in the list include OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T; the latter sports the latest Snapdragon 821 and a bigger 3600 mAh battery, but is slightly more expensive. The ZTE Nubia Z11 is another good phone, though priced at Rs 29,999. Asus Zenfone 3 series has phones in the Rs 25,000 range and even lower, some of which sport good battery life. Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A7 2016 are also options in the Rs 25,000 range, as is the Moto Z Play.

But are there any advantages to the getting the iPhone 6 over these phones? If you’re plan to upgrade in the next six months, then the iPhone makes for a better buy. An iPhone’s exchange value will always be higher compared to any other phone company on the market, no matter what the specifications. Just go and compare exchange discounts with any other phone vs the Apple iPhone on Flipkart; the latter will always fetch a higher discount.

If you are on an iPhone 4s or iPhone 5s and have been using an iPhone for a really long time, and don’t want to leave iOS, the iPhone 6 is a good option. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A8 chip, comes with an excellent 8MP camera, which can put most of the competition to shame. But the iPhone 6 doesn’t have OIS, while the iPhone 6 Plus does, which is better for low-light shots.

If you’ve been wanting to get an iPhone for a while now, and don’t want to pay Rs 40,000 plus, the iPhone 6 is a deal to consider. But for those who need a fast phone with a good camera, remember the iPhone is not the only option anymore.

