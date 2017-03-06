Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) is selling at Rs 28,999 on Amazon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 6 is a solid device when it comes to performance. In our review we said the iPhone 6 is much faster than the its predecessors. Apple iPhone 6 is a solid device when it comes to performance. In our review we said the iPhone 6 is much faster than the its predecessors.

Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) in Space Grey colour option is now available on Amazon India at Rs 28,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 30,7000. Additionally users can up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange offer. However, the exchange offer is only limited to certain regions. Apple iPhone 6 is being sold via third-party seller ‘E-Mobiles’ and is listed as ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’ product. The smartphone comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty for the devices as well as in-box accessories and batteries. The offer ends March 7.

Apple doesn’t sell iPhone 6 in 32GB variant but the company has been lately working on reviving the model, says a report in 9to5 Mac. According to the report, iPhone 6 in Gold colour option will launch on March 10 with Taiwan Mobile. “So as we noted yesterday about the 32GB Gold iPhone 6 apparently slated for a March 10 release with Taiwan Mobile, these 32GB versions popping up could potentially be new models,” the report points out.

Apple iPhone 6 was announced along side iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. Sure, this is almost a two year old model but the iPhone 6 series has an 8MP rear camera, which is still one of the best in the market. Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) Space Grey colour variant, on the other hand, is listed at Rs 30,399 on Amazon. Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) at Rs 28,999 is a pretty good deal given users are getting more storage space at a significantly lesser price.

Apple iPhone 6 is a solid device when it comes to performance. In our review we said the A8 processor in iPhone 6 is much faster than the ones on its predecessors. Apps launch really fast and you can switch between them seamlessly. Plus, the iPhone model is likely to get upgraded to iOS 11. Sure, iPhone 6 doesn’t have 3D Touch as its successors, but users will have to shell out a bit more money to get the feature. Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) is listed at Rs 40,999 on Amazon, while the iPhone 6S Plus (16GB) is around Rs 44,000.

If you’re not an iPhone fan, there are a lot more better and newer Android smartphone options available at the same price-point. OnePlus 3 costs Rs 27,999 while the OnePlus 3T can be bought starting at Rs 29,999. OnePlus 3T smartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3. The key changes in the OnePlus 3T are the new Snapdragon 821 processor, a 128GB storage version, higher megapixel front camera along with a bigger 3,400 mAh battery. Both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are pretty capable smartphones.

