Apple iPhone 6 (32GB): Gold colour variant now available in India at Rs 26,999 via Amazon India

Apple has taken wraps off the iPhone 6 in a new gold colour option in India. Apple has taken wraps off the iPhone 6 in a new gold colour option in India.

Apple has taken wraps off the iPhone 6 in a new gold colour option in India. The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone is being sold exclusively on Amazon India, and is priced at Rs 26,999. Earlier this year, in March, Apple launched the 32GB version of the iPhone 6 in Space Grey. While this is all about personal choice, gold has been a popular colour choice in India.

Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 19,600, with an additional Rs 2000 off on exchange of your old smartphone. Vodafone is offering additional 45GB free date for five months to its subscribers with every purchase of the gold colour variant of the iPhone 6. To avail the offer, users need to buy 1GB or above 4G data pack to get 9 GB additional 4G data for 5 recharges with maximum validity of five months. In case of prepaid users, 9GB free data gets attached automatically while in case of postpaid customers, 9GB data will be attached within 48 hours.

To recall, iPhone 6 was announced alongside the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. Apple iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. Under the hood, the iPhone 6 features the company’s A8 processor, coupled with 1GB RAM. It also comes with an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera. The iPhone 6 runs on iOS 10, but it will be upgraded to the latest iOS 11 later this year.

Also read: Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) is selling at Rs 28,999 on Amazon: All you need to know

Despite being an old device, iPhone 6 has been sold in many parts of the world, including India and Taiwan. The original model was made available in 16GB/64GB/128GB of storage, but now Apple sells the iPhone 6 with 32GB of internal storage. In Taiwan, for instance, the 32GB iPhone 6 has been sold as a special edition model.

The relaunch of iPhone 6 is aimed to expand Apple’s footprint in developing parts of the world where average incomes are lower. This would allow Apple to increase its presence with an entry-level iPhone. Other than the iPhone 6, Apple is also selling the iPhone 5s and iPhone SE in many markets, primarily in India. In fact, the latter smartphone is being produced in the country itself to meet the local demand.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd