Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) now available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 9,990 with exchange offer

Apple iPhone priced at less than Rs 10,000? That’s the dream, which might be coming true right now. For people looking for an iPhone 6 (16GB, Space Grey) to purchase can now get it on Flipkart for as low as Rs 9,990 thanks to an exchange offer by the e-commerce major. Users can avail upto Rs 22,000 off on their purchase of the iPhone 6 which is available on Flipkart at a special price of Rs 31,990 presently after an additional Rs 5,000 off.

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB, Silver) is priced at Rs 36,990 on Flipkart, and can be available at Rs 16,990 if you can avail the full Rs 20,000 off on your phone exchange. There will be an additional 5 per cent off for customers purchasing the phone with their Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

We had compared the iPhone 6 against a 2016 flagship Android smartphone, OnePlus 3 recently, and found it to do well against it even after been a two year old device. The camera on the iPhone 6 is still better than many other (newer) smartphones out there, and still gives snappy performance with its 1GB RAM.

Here is a quick roundup on the iPhone 6. The iPhone 6 was Apple’s flagship from 2014, and comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution. The device is powered by an Apple A8 chip, and comes with 1GB RAM and available in three storage variants – 16GB/64GB/128GB.

Apple iPhone 6 features an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED. The front of the device sports a 1.2MP camera. iPhone 6 is backed by a non-removable 1810 mAh Li-Po battery and is 4G LTE capable.

