Apple iPhone 2018 models to sport bigger batteries: Report

Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 is expected to come in three variants: the 5.8-inch display one like the current iPhone X, a bigger 6.5-inches version and a 6.1-inch version. Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 is expected to come in three variants: the 5.8-inch display one like the current iPhone X, a bigger 6.5-inches version and a 6.1-inch version.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models in 2018. Now KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in an investor note that the upcoming devices could come with bigger batteries, when compared to the iPhone X.

Apple is said to go with L-shaped battery design for iPhone 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED models of 2018, while the 6.1-inch LCD variant of iPhone could pack the regular rectangular battery.

To recall, iFixit teardown of Apple iPhone X revealed that Apple used L-shaped design to fit in two batteries in the phone, improving its battery life.

Notably, the company typically doesn’t reveal the battery capacity at the time of new iPhone launch. However, a TENAA listing suggested that iPhone X packs a 2,716mAh battery, which is one of the largest found on any of Apple’s phone until now.

According to Kuo, the 5.8-inch iPhone 2018 model could be backed by a battery capacity of between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAH. He predicts that the overall battery capacity in the 6.1-inch LCD model could increase, even with rectangular battery design.

The LCD model is supposed to be the most affordable of the three upcoming 2018 iPhone variants. It is expected to retain the metal back design that we saw in iPhone 7 series. The phone will not support wireless charging.

Battery life on Apple’s phones has been one of the main criticism points, especially in comparison to rivals like Samsung and its Galaxy S or Note series, which sport a much bigger battery size. Looks like Apple is gearing up to solve this issue with its new iPhone models.

The upcoming phones are said to sport bezel-less display, just like the iPhone X, FaceID feature, and pre-5G technology. Except for the 6.1-inch LCD version, the 2018 iPhone models will have a glass back, and there won’t be a home button.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd