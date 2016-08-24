Apple is reportedly working on iPhone with curved OLED display for 2017

Apple iPhone SE was launched in March 2016 with a 4-inch display and specifications similar to 4.7-inch iPhone 6s (Source: Nandagopal Rajan)

It is now widely evident that the 2016 iPhones will be just a cosmetic update over iPhone 6s/6s Plus. While the devices will have new hardware prowess as talking point, the design is likely to be same as current generation iPhones. The 2017 iPhones sound exciting almost a year ahead of their possible launch.

Apple is reportedly working on three new iPhone models for 2017, with one of them purportedly sporting a curved OLED display like Samsung’s Galaxy S7 edge and Note7. The Nikkei Asian Review notes Apple has three new iPhones for next year starting with a 4.7-inch standard iPhone, a plus version with 5.5-inches and a premium handset with 5.5-inch or larger screen featuring curved egdes on both sides. The report also states Apple’s move as an effort to catch up with growing pressure from Android manufacturers.

Nikkei also claims that Samsung will be the sole supplier of flexible OLED display for Apple. The report further confirms Foxconn developing glass chassis for future iPhones. This isn’t the first time we have heard about iPhone launching with new design in 2017. Earlier, Washington Post reported Apple to be working on a new iPhone for 2017 with metal and glass design. With Nikkei reveal we are now looking at a curved iPhone for 2017.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new iPhones this year. While two of those devices will be in-line with current generation iPhone and iPhone Plus, there will be a newer model sporting dual rear cameras.

