Apple iPhone X 2018, 2019 leaks: Triple cameras, OLED display and more

With rumours about Apple iPhone 11 release date making the headlines, here is what we have heard so far about Apple's plans for iPhone for the year 2018 and 2019.

Apple iPhone X (2018) or iPhone 11 as some are calling it will likely launch in September 2018, but rumours and leaks about iPhones in 2019 have already started dominating headlines. So far, we have seen reports about the iPhone X with like the addition of a triple-camera unit, removal of the notch design and much more.

When it comes to 2018, Apple will introduce three new iPhone X variants. According to earlier reports from well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities, there will be two iPhone X phones with OLED displays, while the third iPhone X will have an LCD display. Apple iPhone X with OLED will come in 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches size; the bigger phone could be called iPhone X Plus, according to the reports. The budget LCD variant could start at around $550 and could also feature dual-SIM capabilities.

Here’s a look at everything we have seen in terms of leaks around the Apple iPhone in 2019.

Triple camera setup with the 3D sensor

Apple is said to announce at least one iPhone model next year will feature a Huawei P20 Pro-like triple-camera unit, according to a research note from a Deutsche analyst. The note claims that advanced 3D depth sensing will be taken will be taken care of via stereoscopic vision wherein two sensors capture a single object with two different angles. All three sensors will together determine the distance between the camera and the object.

According to MacRumors, Deutsche Securities analyst Lu Jialin has said that the third lens is expected to have a longer focal length for enhanced zoom. The year 2019 will likely witness the first iPhone to feature 3X optical zoom if one goes by the research note. The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X support 2X optical zoom.

Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR) features

In 2017, Apple had come up with ARKit, which is a platform that enables developers to create more AR apps for iPhone and iPad.

Thanks to a triple-camera unit, Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) features for 2019 iPhones are expected to get more improvements. Apple has been working more towards AR lately and had introduced ARKit in iOS 11, which is a platform that enables developers to create more AR apps for iPhone and iPad.

A previous report in Taipei Times said Apple could be working on an iPhone with a 12MP triple-camera unit up to 5x zoom, further bringing improvements to AR features. Apple is also expected to showcase iOS 12 with ARKit 2.0 at WWDC 2018, which starts on June 4.

All iPhone variants to have OLED display

All three variants of iPhone are likely to sport OLED displays next year, according to a report published in South Korea’s Electronic Times quoting unnamed industry sources. According to Reuters, which quotes analyst Lee Won-sik at Shinyoung Securities in Seoul, there is a chance Apple may want to diversify its sources for OLED supply. Japan Display is the main supplier of LCD screens found on the iPhone. However, Japan Display is reportedly behind Samsung and LG in OLED production and can only do so in 2019.

Interestingly not all analysts are convinced that the switch to the OLED will happen by 2019. A report in Bloomberg, quotes analysts as saying it is too early for Apple to make the choice. OLEDs are more expensive than LCD displays, and could drive up costs for Apple as well.

Apple is rumoured to release two new variants of the iPhone X. One of the variants is expected to feature a 6.2-inch LCD screen while the second variant is said to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen.

New iPhone X variants, iPhone X Plus in 2018

Last year’s tenth-anniversary special iPhone X was the first iPhone introduced by Apple to flaunt an OLED screen. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus continued with LCD screens. This year, Apple is rumoured to release two new variants of the iPhone X. One of the variants is expected to feature a 6.2-inch LCD screen, while the second variant is said to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Apple is also rumoured to announce the iPhone X Plus, which will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch OLED display. Apple iPhone X Plus and the LCD variant could also be dual-SIM devices.

Goodbye notch design?

The much-rumoured Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to flaunt the iPhone X-like notch later this year. The iPhone SE 2 will reportedly see a launch date sometime in September 2018.

Apple is reportedly getting rid of the notch design with 2019’s iPhone lineup, according to a report in Korea’s ET News. The notch design was revealed by Apple last year with the iPhone X. However, it remains to be seen what design strategies folks at Apple have in mind this time around and in the future. On the other hand, the much-rumoured Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to flaunt the iPhone X-like notch later this year. The iPhone SE 2 will reportedly see a launch date sometime in September 2018, according to some reports. Previously, there were reports that Apple would release the iPhone SE 2 in Q2 2018, but that is unlikely.

