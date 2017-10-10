Apple iPad Pro 2018 models to feature Face ID, TrueDepth Camera: Report

Apple introduced facial recognition or Face ID technology with iPhone X. It takes advantage of iPhone X’s TrueDepth front camera system. Apple introduced facial recognition or Face ID technology with iPhone X. It takes advantage of iPhone X’s TrueDepth front camera system.

Apple iPad Pro models of 2018 will support Face ID technology and feature TrueDepth Camera like we saw on the iPhone X. A report in MacRumors quoted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who told investors that these features will be limited to Apple’ flagship iPad Pro devices. Kuo believes that this is being done to “introduce a user experience that’s consistent with the iPhone X” and to benefit “ecosystem development”.

The analyst predicts that, going forward, more Android smartphone makers will resort to facial recognition in devices and ditch fingerprint sensors underneath display. Based on his predictions, it could take Android makers about two and a half years to catch up with Apple if we talk about facial recognition technology.

Apple introduced facial recognition or Face ID technology with iPhone X. It takes advantage of iPhone X’s TrueDepth front camera system that is made of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator. Notably, the Face ID feature can project more than 30,000 invisible IR dots on the user’s face to create a dot pattern, used to create a mathematical model of the face.

“We predict iOS devices to be equipped with TrueDepth Camera in 2018F will include iPhone X and 2018 new iPhone and iPad models. Because of this, we believe more developers will pay attention to TrueDepth Camera/ facial recognition related applications. We expect Apple’s (US) major promotion of facial recognition related applications will encourage the Android camp to also dedicate more resources to developing hardware and facial recognition applications,” reads Kuo’s note.

Alongside the iPhone X, Apple also unveiled iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are successors to iPhone 7 series. However, Face ID feature is limited to iPhone X which is Apple’s tenth anniversary edition phone. The Cupertino technology giant says that Face ID is more accurate and secure than Touch ID.

Apple iPhone X will be available globally on November 3. In India, pre-orders for the iPhone X will open on October 27 . The iPhone X will cost Rs 89,000 for 64GB, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 102, 000.

Apple’s current iPad Pro models uses Touch ID as method for authentication. The company, at its annual developer conference in June, announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and refreshed its 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 50,800 in India for the 64GB variant, while 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage comes at Rs 63,500.

