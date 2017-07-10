Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) first impressions: Can this replace the laptop?

Apple new iPad 10.5-inch first impressions: Here’s how Apple new iPad 10.5-inch first impressions: Here’s how

The new Apple iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch version unveiled at WWDC last month, will start selling in India from today. At a time when the tablet segment is pretty much becoming an Apple segment, with other manufacturers losing interest due to flagging sales, the new and larger iPad Pro is expected to bring in new buyers. But what does the larger iPad Pro have to offer? Here are our first impressions.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) price in India Wifi only 64GB Rs 50,800, 256GB Rs 58,300, 512GB Rs 73,900 | Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB Rs 61,400, 256GB Rs 68,900, 512GB Rs 84,500

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) specifications 10.5-inch display with 2224 x 1668 resolution at 264 PPI | A10X Fusion 4th chip with 64-bit | 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, | 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad-LED True Tone flash, 4K video recording + 7MP front camera | Four speaker audio | Wi‑Fi (802.11a/​b/​g/​n/​ac); dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO | Bluetooth 4.2 | Nano-SIM

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) design and display

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) looks and feels the same as the earlier generation iPad Pro. It is larger, but having used a 9.7-inch version for a while, I don’t think it is too much of a change. Personally, I think the older one was easier to use vertically. However, in horizontal orientation this gives you much more real estate to play with, especially when using the multi-window format. There are four speaker grills distributed on both the sides and there is a 3.5-mm jack in case the best in class audio needs to be made more personal. The camera is on the right hand corner.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) ushers in a big change when it comes for display technology in a mobile device. Its 120Hz refresh rate on the new Pro Motion display is pretty much unheard of, even when you consider most of the television industry. This means the UI animations are almost natural, and when you use the Apple Pencil the response is as if you are writing on paper. While this will change the way you are able to edit and create images using the iPad Pro, it will also make this the perfect device for mobile gaming. At 600 nits, it is also among the brightest displays you will ever use.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) productivity

This is where the iPad Pro has been able to change the game when it comes to tablets. While the general impression has always been that the tablet is great for consumption, but not that good for creation, the iPad Pro has made at least some users take it seriously as a productivity tool. Now, with the 64-bit A10X Fusion chip with six cores outperforms, the new iPad Pro takes the fight to the laptops and might even be successful in getting some users to switch over.

With what we have seen the tablet do at WWDC, this might become the go to device for a lot of video and photo editing, and we don’t mean dog pictures, but professional level creatives. And that will be thanks to Apple’s Metal high-performance, low-overhead graphics programming language.

With iOS 11 coming in, the iPad Pro will be able to perform to its full potential. For instance, the new operating system will let users work on up to four different screens at the same time with split view. Also, with the new dock the multitasking will become faster and seamless.

Since the powerful display could end up using a lot of power, the M10 coprocessor will take over a lot of tasks that doesn’t need the main chipset. It will also work on the background when a mail comes in or when Siri is called into action. Also, with the new devices Apple is offering 256GB and 512GB versions at lower cost than before.

Docked to a keyboard and using the Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro can well replace the laptop for a lot of creative users. Yes, most of them will have to fight a mental block to make that transition, but the iPad Pro has in it everything that can trigger that switch.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) UI and software

Everyone buying the new iPad Pros for the next few months will get the devices with iOS 10 running out of the box. So there will be no real new features there to talk about. However, the fun will start once Apple rolls out iOS 11, around October.

This new software update seems to have been done with the iPad in mind and brings in so many new features like the dock and the control centre that add to the overall productivity of the tablet. While we will review the new device with iOS 11 beta running on it, you can also try your hand at the new software if you are adventurous enough. But that would mean living with a not so stable UI, and maybe even app crashes. We wouldn’t want that when you have just spent a small fortune on a new iPad, so better wait till iOS 11 is officially rolled out.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) battery life

We have used the new iPad Pro fresh out of the box with full charge and it still has some juice left. It has worked for well over eight hours so far with video, audio, Pencil use and even some stories being written using the keyboard. Apple is doing some serious software juggling in the background to ensure the display does not eat up battery life and will have a variable refresh rate for items that don’t need 120Hz. Apple claims 10-hour battery life on this device and we expect this number to be closer to what we would get. However, more on that in our full review.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) camera

While I have always found shooting photos or video with a tablet awkward, I have to confess that there is no dearth of people who are comfortable doing so. That is why the new 12MP camera with 4K recording will appeal to a lot of new buyers of this tablet. The front camera meanwhile is 7MP and good for those who do a lot of video calls.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) accessories

The Apple iPad Pro comes to its full potential only when you invest in the Apple Pencil and Keyboard. Yes, they are costly accessories, but worth it if you want to start using the tablet more in place of your laptop. However, I am still not that comfortable using the keyboard with has offers a lot less travel than I am used to my keys. The Pencil meanwhile becomes more effective with the faster refresh rate on the iPad Pro, though the hardware itself has not changed.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) is without doubt the best tablet device you can buy. But does it make sense to someone who is already on a 2016 iPad Pro? Well, that I am not sure about. But for those who want to upgrade from an older iPad or get a more mobile device that can replace the laptop, then this is worth considering. Also, I don’t think creative professional have had a better portable device before.

