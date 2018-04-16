Apple iOS 12 will bring new Animojis, parental controls: Here’s what we know so far

Apple iOS 12 will focus on quality performance, and bring new features like cross-platform apps, Digital Health tool. Here’s a look at iOS 12’s expected features. Apple iOS 12 will focus on quality performance, and bring new features like cross-platform apps, Digital Health tool. Here’s a look at iOS 12’s expected features.

Apple iOS 12 will officially be released in fall of 2018, after the new iPhone series for the year has been showcased. But the company will also give a glimpse of the new iOS upgrade at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at San Jose, which takes place from June 4 to June 8. Apple has already confirmed the dates for WWDC 2018, where the company gives key insights into its upcoming software for future products. The WWDC keynote usually showcases the upcoming iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS upgrades.

Of course, the most awaited update from Apple is iOS given the sheer number of users on the product. Apple’s iPhone and iPads, which are powered by iOS remain the most popular devices from the company with a huge volume of users. Also unlike Google’s Android, most iOS devices are eligible for the new update, which is rolled out in the fall of year. Currently 65 per cent of devices are on iOS 11, according to Apple’s Developer website. Apple’s older iOS 10 has a base of 28 per cent of the current devices. Compared to this, Android Oreo 8 has barely crossed the one per cent mark, even a year after its release.

So what will Apple’s iOS 12 upgrade offer? According to a report in Bloomberg from February 2018, Apple will focus on bringing some new features to iOS 12. But features which are not ready or less polished will be pushed to the iOS 13 upgrade in all likelihood. The report pointed out that the focus for iOS 12 will be to offer quality, and root out bugs. It should be noted that iOS 11 has been plagued by a lot of issues, and Apple has pushed out quite a few updates to tackle the problems. Apple’s iOS 12 is codenamed “Peace.”

Apple iOS 12: Release date, compatibility, etc

Apple iOS 12 will likely release in September 2018, though the first look will be revealed on June 4 at the WWDC conference. Apple will make the public beta also available sometime, after WWDC 2018 as it has done for the past couple of releases. However, the final iOS 12 build will come only in mid-September. Users who are interested can sign up for public betas of iOS and test them out before the official launch of the software.

Apple iOS 12 and cross-platform apps

According to the Bloomberg report, iOS 12 will explore the idea of universal apps, something which Windows 10 has also tried to do. According to the report, macOS 10.14 and iOS 12 will ensure that developers can create one app, which will work iPhones, iPads, and Macs. MacOS has its own store, but unlike the iOS App Store, it has not been such a big hit.

Apple’s Home app could also come to the Mac, thanks to this cross platform availability. Continuity is one of the key features of iOS and macOS, which allows users to take calls, access web pages seamlessly across their iPhone and MacBook. Apple could take this further in 2018 with cross-platform apps.

Apple iOS 12 and focus on Animoji

There will renewed focus on Animoji in iOS 12 with newer characters. Currently, Animoji is limited to iPhone X, but reports have claimed Apple will introduce three new iPhone X variants for 2018 with Face ID on the front. So it makes sense that Animoji will get some new features in iOS 12 as support for this will likely be expanded to newer products. Animoji could also come to the next-gen iPad Pro, which will have a similar TrueDepth camera. According to Bloomberg, Animojis could be integrated into FaceTime app as well.

Apple iOS 12: More parental controls, quality focus

Apple’s iOS 12 will let parents know how much time their kids spend in front of iPhone screens, thanks to an all new new Digital Health tool. This could allow parents to monitor screen time. Also iOS 12 will focus more on quality improvements, rather than just cramming it with new features. Apple wants to make sure everything works as claimed when the final build is rolled out.

Apple could redesign its Stock App and the Do Not Disturb feature. This focus on quality also means that some features won’t be introduced till 2019 when iOS 13 gets launched. This includes iPad related upgrades, according to reports.

