Apple iOS 12 unveiled: List of supported devices, release date and top features

Apple iOS 12 comes with a host of new features and was announced at WWDC 2018 keynote. Here is list of compatible devices which will support iOS 12.

At the WWDC or Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, Apple introduced iOS 12, which is its upcoming major mobile operating system update for the iPhone and iPad. The update will include a number of notable additions, including performance enhancements, AR improvements, Siri shortcuts and suggestions, and more. Apple’s iOS 12 also has support for ARkit 2, a new platform for developers to create unique augmented reality experiences. Here is look at the full list of devices which will support iOS 12, release date, public beta date and when you can download the new iOS experience.

Apple iOS 12: List of compatible iPhones, iPads

Apple’s iOS 12 will support all the same devices as the previous iOS 12. This means iPhone 5S and upwards as well as Apple iPad Air and higher. Apple iPod Touch 6th generation will also get iOS 12. Below is the full list of Apple iOS 12 supported devices.

iPhone: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus,iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 5S iPad: 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3 and iPad mini 2. iPod Touch: iPod Touch sixth generation.

When is iOS 12 release date, when can I download on my iPhone/iPad?

The first developer beta of iOS 12 available to download, and if you own a compatible iPhone or iPad, you can download it right now. However, you will need to have a developer account for this. Apple will release the public beta later this month. This will be available at beta.apple.com, though remember this will be a beta version of iOS 12 and will likely contain some bugs.

The final build of iOS 12 will release in September after the new iPhone X series for 2018 has been revealed. However, regular users can experience iOS 12 before that by downloading the public beta. As Apple mentioned at the keynote, iOS 12 will be made available to every device that can run iOS 11.

Martin Sanders, Director of Innovation for Lego, talks about augmented reality at the Apple Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.

Apple iOS 12 and performance enhancements

With iOS 12, Apple is clearly focusing on software performance and reliability. Apple is extending iOS 12 support to the same iPhones and iPads that iOS 11 worked with. In fact, Apple VP Craig Federighi used the iPhone 6 Plus to demonstrate how the new iOS 12 improves performances on old devices. Apple claims apps launched 40 per cent faster, the keyboard will appear 50 per cent faster, and the camera will launch 70 per cent faster. With iOS 11 users had complained about bugs and performance issues, and it looks like Apple wants to fix most of that with iOS 12.

Apple iOS 12 and AR improvements

Apple is betting on augmented reality (AR) with ARKit 2.0. This year, the company has added a number of new features that will help developers to create better AR experiences, like improved face tracking, realistic tracking, 3D object detection, and shared experiences. Shared experiences are coming to ARKit 2.0, which means that up to four players can connect to each other share the same AR experience. A demo of the Lego game in shared AR was given during the keynote.

Finally, Apple iOS 12 will also come with a new app called Measure. This app can be used to measure objects accurately, such as the dimensions of a box or the table. The iPhone will rely on sensors in the device to carry out this AR task.

Apple iOS 12 comes with an improve Photos app with new Sharing, Search features.

Apple iOS 12 and improved Photos app

Apple has improved the Photos apps in iOS 12 with Search Suggestions. Now, you can search for people, events, objects, and activities through your photos. A new tab ‘For you’ has been introduced, which is more of a personalized adviser on how to improve and share your pictures. The ‘For You’ tab will also combine Memories and Shared Albums.

Apple is also adding a new sharing suggestion feature to Photos. This will make it easier for friends to share photos, videos from the same event, trip. The Photos app will prompt a user if they want to share a photo with their friends, who when they receive photos on their iPhone will be prompted to share back photos or videos from the same trip or event. The Photos app in iOS 12 is clearly targeted at Google Photos and sports some very similar features.

Apple iOS 12 will see Siri get smarter with Shortcuts.

Apple iOS 12 will see Siri get smarter

Siri has got some love from Apple, as it has been updated with new Shortcuts and Suggestions features. The new features make Siri much more useful in day-to-day conversations. Siri Suggestions is interesting in a sense as it allows the voice assistant to learn your daily routine. For instance, if you always order coffee on an app in a morning, you can add those as a Shortcut.

There’s no need to open the app again and again and go through the ordering process itself. Siri has been updated with Shortcuts. You can add a custom phrase to your shortcut so that you can quickly trigger it using Siri. Apple will have a Shortcuts API for developers to take advantage of the same feature.

Apple iOS 12 has new Animojis and Memoji

During the keynote event, Apple introduced a number of new Animojis like T-Rex, Koala, Ghost, Tiger, and more. A tongue feature has been added to create a more customizable Animoji which can now detect ‘tongue’ movement as well in the Face ID camera. But, the real surprise was in the form of Memoji. With Memoji, you can create an Animoji-like character based on your looks. Yes, it will be customisable in nature and users can pick their hairstyle, skin colour, etc.

Apple iOS 12 comes with new Memoji.

Apple iOS 12 and Group FaceTime

FaceTime will support up to 32 people in group chats, which is being called Group FaceTime — and will be integrated into the Messages app. You can also use Animoji, AR Stickers, and Memoji during Group FaceTime calls. It works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple iOS 12 has Group FaceTime feature as well.

Apple iOS 12 and Screen Time

Apple has introduced a new feature called Screen Time in iOS 12. It essentially gives you insight into the amount of time you spend on your iPhone on a weekly basis with details like your most popular apps, how many times you picked the phone up, and more. Users can also set a timer for their apps. Once the time runs out, they will not be able to access the app. Screen Time will also give users a weekly summary of their usage as well as a Daily Activity report with how much time is spent on the screen, on a particular app.

Screen Time will also bring more parental control and let them see their child’s Activity Report in their own iOS device. This will be activated for iOS devices which are using Family Sharing in iCloud. Parents will also be able to schedule times to limit when a child can use the iOS 12 like during bedtime.

Apple iOS 12 Screentime promises better controls over how one uses their phones.

Apple iOS 12: Grouped Notifications and Do not disturb

iOS 12 now supports grouped notifications. So now your notifications from, say, iMessage will be grouped together, so they take less space your home screen. This feature is already available on Android. A new “Do Not Disturb” mode has been added in iOS 12 which lets you block notifications when the mode is active such as during the night. But don’t worry you can get a glance at all your unread notifications when you disable the mode. As simple as that.

Apple iOS 12 will have a new Apple News and redesigned Stocks app.

Apple News, Voice Memo and Stocks app for iPad

Apple News has been updated with a tweaked user interface. Now, it has a new Browser section and if you use an iPad, you’ll notice a new sidebar to make browsing more easier. A new Stocks app for iPad has also been introduced by Apple. The voice memo app has also been updated – and it is coming to iPad.

iOS 12: Apple Books

Apple has given iBooks app a much needed revamp and as expected, it is now being called as Apple Books. Of course, it comes with a number of features, including an all-new bookstore and a renewed focus on audiobooks.

